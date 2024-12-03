Now that The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 has come to a glorious end with Joan Vassos finding her happily ever after with Chock Chapple, there’s a lot of buzz around who is set to lead The Golden Bachelor Season 2. Vassos’ season had a fun bunch of eligible men, such as Charles Ling, Mark Anderson, and Jonathan Rone. However, finalist Guy Gansert would be the perfect choice to follow Gerry Turner as the leading man on The Golden Bachelor Season 2. Not only is he freshly heartbroken, but throughout the season, he has demonstrated a chill and down-to-earth attitude brimming with green flags.

The 66-year-old ER doctor from Reno, Nevada, shared a friendly relationship with fellow contestants and was not shy about being in touch with his emotions. Throughout the season, it was evident that Gansert was an empathetic man, and him being a doctor and in stellar shape is an added advantage. While Bachelor Nation is quite talented at digging up the pasts of contestants on the reality show, when news of his past restraining order came to light, Gansert quickly cleared the air and released a statement to prevent misconceptions. Not to forget that, since he was left devastated at the end of The Golden Bachelorette, he deserves another chance at love, and all of it comes with an added value of audience empathy.

Guy Gansert Shared Camaraderie With Fellow Contestants

Close

One key reason Guy Gansert should be the lead on The Golden Bachelor Season is his friendly nature and gentlemanly demeanor, which were evident from his camaraderie with fellow contestants, particularly Charles Ling and Kim Buick. In Episode 3, Gansert was seen helping Ling gain closure on the events that led to the latter’s late wife’s passing in a heartfelt moment.

The same episode also showed Gansert being the only one who participated in Kim Buike’s serenade idea most enthusiastically and even took to Instagram to express how it was an honor to do so. Charles Ling also called Gansert one of his best friends from the mansion, further reinforcing that Guy Gansert is a solid guy! Gansert even paid tribute to his friend Ling when he was eliminated in Week 4 on his Instagram, and shared how he’d cherish their friendship forever.

He Was Quick To Address His Past

A 2021 filing by his ex-wife, Heidi O’Gara, for a temporary protective order against Guy Gansert resurfaced in October 2024. It was revealed to have been dismissed just a month after it had been granted. On October 10, 2024, Gansert took to Instagram to address the allegations against him, clarifying that the issue had been resolved between both parties and that his ex-wife had voluntarily dismissed the protective order at the time.

Gansert took accountability and explained that the divorce from his wife of 34 years was a stressful time for him, so he acted in a way that didn’t represent who he was. He also stated that he had conducted a “deep personal evaluation” since and strives to improve himself. Even Vassos responded to the surfacing of Gansert’s restraining order on the October 23, 2024, episode of The Viall Files podcast by stating how everyone on the show comes with a lot of past. She was quick to add that from her interactions with Guy Gansert, she believes that he is a kind, open, and good person.

Guy Gansert Is in Touch With His Emotions

One past restraining order — which the recipient dismissed shouldn’t be a basis for passing judgment on Guy Gansert. Throughout the season of The Golden Bachelorette, Gansert has been nothing short of a gentleman and has displayed immense vulnerability while he was committed to the process. He has also made it evident how he’s a family man through and through during the hometown date. He was also very vocal and forthcoming with Vassos when he realized that he was falling in love with the leading lady. Viewers even witnessed him being utterly heartbroken in the finale episode when Vassos chose Chock Chapple as the winner.

In a reflective post on Instagram, Gansert even expressed how the experience has helped him learn that he can commit to falling in love again. Gansert was also enthusiastic when asked if he would ever participate in a Bachelor Nation show again during the After the Final Rose special, expressing that he would do so in a heartbeat. It’s evident that Guy Gansert is ready for a long-term commitment, is brimming with empathy, and has all the makings to be the best choice to succeed Gerry Turner. In hindsight, if Charles Ling is vouching for this guy, one would best believe that Guy Gansert has what it takes to be the leading man on The Golden Bachelor!

While there is no official release date or announcement, the Bachelor Nation website recently put out a casting call for women wanting to become contestants in The Golden Bachelor Season 2. In the meantime, you can stream all the episodes of The Golden Bachelorette and watch Guy Gansert in action on Hulu.

The Golden Bachelorette Release Date September 18, 2024 Seasons 1 Network ABC Streaming Service(s) Hulu Franchise(s) The Bachelor Showrunner Bennett Graebner Expand

