Theresa Nist was the winner of the first ever season of The Golden Bachelor, but the rocky road that followed their TV wedding ultimately led to divorce.

The Golden Bachelor faced a scandal with Gerry lying about his history that affected his marriage.

Theresa's performance on The Golden Bachelor shows she's perfect for a Bravo reality show.

It seems that the accelerated dating experience on a reality TV series is a mixed bag when it comes to creating lasting relationships and marriages. Netflix's reality dating series Love Is Blind has contestants date one another sight-unseen, and then choose to get engaged before their appearances are revealed to each other. The contestants then attempt living together in the real world, before deciding in the season finale whether they want to get married or leave single. The fact that several lasting marriages have come from the series probably speaks to the process of forming a deep connection with someone before meeting in person, as much as it does to the skill of the producers and casting directors in finding likely candidates who would make a match with one another.

Both the UK series Love Island and its USA spin-off have produced lasting relationships and marriages, which is unsurprising considering the fact that the svelte and sexy singles that enter the Villa are often enticed by how much of a physical attraction they feel for their current scantily-clad partner, and building on that attraction over the course of a summer vacation where they are denied all distractions from anything other than strengthening their relationship. Its little wonder that contestants who truly come to the series looking for romance, rather than reality stardom, or perhaps a mix of both, can build a lasting bond that endures beyond the limits of the show.

However, ABC's The Golden Bachelor cannot share this claim to fame, since its premiere season ended with something of a scandal. Gerry Turner tearfully expressed his lasting love for widow Theresa Nist, as the pair shared several things in common, including their story of not dating much after the passing of their respective partners, which was made much of on the series. That was until it was revealed just before the couple's wedding special that Gerry had lied about his dating and professional history. However, their wedding moved forward despite the media frenzy. Although the couple deny this news story affected their decision to divorce a short three months later, many fans still suspect it played a role. Just like Love Is Blind, it seems like even The Bachelor franchise has a problem with bad-faith actors applying and being accepted onto the national platform of reality TV.

Their marriage turned out to be short-lived, but Theresa's performance on The Golden Bachelor showed her to be sweet, sincere, and yet both firm and forth-coming. Since her divorce, her social-media presence has been very family focused, seemingly distancing herself from the tarnished reputation of her reality TV ex-husband. Theresa deserves a series based in her own state, and an opportunity to channel her reality TV experience into something larger than her disappointing The Golden Bachelor experience. With all her authenticity, her ability to hold firm in reality TV confrontations, and her media-savvy presence, Theresa has Bravolebrity written all over her.

Teresa's Time on 'The Golden Bachelor'

The first thing Theresa did on meeting Gerry was introduce him to her sense of humor. Stepping from the limo, she made a comment that led the Golden Bachelor to think she might be naked under her jacket, only to reveal she was wearing a nude-colored dress. The quirky and PG-level of a risqué moment divided the audience, where many people approved of the unique introduction, while other more conservative viewers predictably found it to be too much. Both Theresa and Gerry had experienced the loss of their former spouse, leading them to bond over being widowed. During her time on the series, Theresa made clear that she was looking for somebody to complement her already full life, with her finance career, her children and grandchildren, and her gardening all keeping her busy when she was not joking about her "birthday suit" on national TV.

During her The Golden Bachelor journey, Theresa also proved that she could handle reality TV drama with ease. Apparently, Theresa had a habit of speaking about her dates with Gerry to the other women, almost as though they are on a reality series about dating the same man, and she felt it was fine to be open about the experience. She acknowledged that everyone else was building a connection as well, but expressed herself openly about her excitement at future prospects with the Golden Bachelor. Fellow contestant Kathy Swats did not appreciate her forthrightness, which turned into a classic reality TV feud where one person apologizes to another person who wants to stay mad. Despite Theresa's repeated apologies for over-talking, or perhaps because of them, Kathy ultimately offered Theresa the following advice: "Just zip it."

Theresa handled the drama with ease, and even as the episode aired she stayed classy in a post on Instagram reflecting on the experience, explaining again she had meant no harm and saying she had felt terrible once she realized Kathy's feelings had been hurt. However, poorly her charming apology went over with Kathy, it is also worth noting that Theresa was also forthright with Gerry about what had happened between herself and Kathy when the feud kicked off in the first place. Whether this was a calculated ploy to paint Kathy in a bad light, or simple honesty, it seemed at the time to give the Golden Bachelor pause, as he wasn't sure he liked being involved in the drama.

Things were quickly smoothed over between Gerry and Theresa, and eventually Kathy was sent home. This left Theresa as a still strong contender for Gerry's proposal at the end of the season. The couple had moved through each Bachelor hurdle together, and once Theresa was able to meet Gerry's daughters it seemed almost certain that she would be the chosen contestant. Although good-guy Gerry played the game and reassured his other dates, like runner-up Leslie Fhima, that they still had a chance. However, in the end, he did choose Theresa, getting down on one knee in a romantic if predictable gesture, and the giant two-hour wedding special was set in motion. After all the sound and fury brought on by the wedding, it seemed strange that the now-married couple decided to continue their relationship long-distance, rather than moving into one or the other's home together. Within three months, things came to an unlikely turn.

The Divorce That Rocked Bachelor Nation

Following The Hollywood Reporter's exposé and the wedding, Theresa and Gerry made the decision to continue their romance long-distance as he remained at his home in Indiana and Theresa returned to her home in New Jersey to remain close to her family. Three months later, the couple gave an interview with ABC's Good Morning America, where Theresa insisted that the media fervor had not had an effect on her decision, claiming that Gerry had privately told her about his past before the article was released. When anchor Juju Chang grilled the pair about whether they had "pretended" for a little while in the marriage, in order to delay the divorce for some time while the dust from Gerry's dating scandal settled, they both denied this was the case and kept insisting they were still in love. They both claimed that their living situation was to blame for the relationship falling apart, despite the pair having made plans on the series to search for a home to purchase together, rather than maintain distance.

Whether Theresa was in on some kind of production hush-up after the scandal broke, or she was genuinely able to sit on that stage and say that she was divorcing a man she loved, either way, she knows how to make great reality TV moments. Her media savvy and ability to handle criticism with ease makes her remarkably adept as a novice reality star. And her commitment to kindness in her social media posts after the divorce news was made public has been remarkable as well, even if Theresa finds opportunities to gently shade the haters by stating that those who are confused or angry about the couple's decision should try to find a little compassion instead.

Theresa Nist Is Perfect for Bravo

The way Theresa dealt with Kathy in their confrontation proves she could be an impressive addition to the Real Housewives of New Jersey, whatever its future holds after a divisive Season 14 has everyone thinking about a cast shake-up. She has a kindness and firmness that blends together into just a hint of New Jersey passive-aggressive assertiveness. The way she handled the divorce interview with ABC by just smiling through it and sticking to her guns is giving Teresa Giudice mixed with Caroline Manzo, and we are here for it.

Or, alternatively, Bravo does have a proven formula where a wise and smiling golden matriarch helps to influence the lives of the youths of her acquaintances, whose hijinks are also followed on the show. Like Ms. Patricia Altschul of Southern Charm or Lisa Vanderpump of Vanderpump Rules. Even Leva Bonaparte recognized the value of this formula, and though she is significantly younger than the other Bravo matriarchs, she inhabits the same role for her staff on Southern Hospitality that Patricia and Lisa do to their pack of young up-and-coming reality stars.

Theresa, with her warmth and kindness and financial savvy, could easily help guide a group of young New Jersey twenty-something reality stars towards something like adulthood. Lisa's group of servers and bartenders matured over their time on Vanderpump Rules, sharing weddings and divorces, the transition into parenthood, homeownership and becoming business owners themselves. A series that features Theresa gently guiding her group of young up-and-comers through maturity could be another home-run when it comes to the network's tried and true formula. Either way, Theresa has Bravolebrity written all over her.

