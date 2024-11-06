The Golden Bachelor winner Theresa Nist is spilling the beans on her failed marriage with Gerry Turner — and she’s not holding back! The former couple got married during the reality show's finale in January 2024 but called it quits three months later. While initially, the two cited long distance as the reason for their split, Nist has revealed that there was a lot more going on beneath the surface.

During her recent appearance on the Almost Famous podcast with Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti, Nist confessed that she didn’t really know Turner until they were already married. In her exact words: “You really can’t know somebody in four weeks,” which implied that after their marriage, she realized that Turner was a different person than he was while they were on The Golden Bachelor. However, she refused to get into the details.

Nist added that their divorce wasn’t just because of “the location thing.” She noted that initially, she and Turner planned to move to Charleston, South Carolina. They had talked about it and Nist made it clear that she wouldn’t sell her home in New Jersey until they found a new one. But in her exact words: “We never got to the point where we found a home.” That was because Turner wanted them to alternate between spending six weeks in New Jersey and six weeks in his hometown, Indiana. However, Nist didn’t want to keep going back and forth.

Theresa Nist Called Ben Higgins Out for Spreading an Exagerrated Rumor About Her

The conversation about the reason behind Turner and Nist’s divorce started after Nist called the host of the podcast, Ben Higgins out for spreading a false rumor about the situation. During the May 6, 2024, episode of Almost Famous Higgins claimed that the former couple split because Nist wasn’t all that fond of Indiana. He added that she had suggested that the open farmland in the region should be developed, which is what sparked tension between the couple.

However, during the podcast, Nist set the record straight and explained that she had made a casual remark about the open land in Indiana being a good spot for townhouses. She insisted that she did not make the comment to offend her former partner and that her words were taken out of context. She then clarified that this was definitely not the reason behind their divorce, as opposed to what Higgins had implied.

Nist expressed her frustration over how Higgins had made up a “whole paragraph of 10 sentences” that she had never even said. This led to Higgins clearing the air and apologizing to Nist for throwing her under the bus without verifying the facts. “The intention was never to do that because that’s not what we would want to do you here,” he told Nist.

The Golden Bachelor Season 1 is available to stream on Hulu. It’s spinoff, The Golden Bachelorette starring Joan Vassos is currently airing every Wednesday on ABC.

