Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner from The Golden Bachelor Season 1 have not been on the best terms after their divorce. The former couple’s marriage lasted for just three months before their separation in April 2024. While the reality stars initially expressed that they deeply care for and love each other, a few months down the line, Theresa Nist seems to be completely ignoring her ex-husband!

Turner celebrated his 73rd birthday on August 4, 2024, and took to Instagram to thank his fans for their support during all the backlash he has received after the divorce. However, fans noticed that Nist decided not to wish her former husband. But when her Golden Bachelor co-star and runner-up Leslie Fhima shared an update on Instagram around the same time, Nist didn’t hesitate to show support.

The news comes after Nist and Turner unfollowed each other on social media, followed by Nist’s recent Instagram post where she celebrated one year of The Golden Bachelor. In the caption, Nist expressed her gratitude for having been part of the show and thanked her co-starts for the wonderful time they had during filming. However, there was no mention of her former husband, who was the leading man.

Susan Noles Seems to Be on Gerry Turner’s Side After the Divorce

During a May 2024 appearance on The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham, the Golden Bachelor alum weighed in on Turner and Nist’s shocking divorce. Susan Noles revealed that it was extremely difficult for both of them to be away from their families. Noles believes this is why the two chose to go their separate ways. She did go on to express that she supported Turner through all that unfolded.

Noles feels like Turner got the “raw end’ of the situation. Despite having multiple discussions about the big move on the show, Nist decided to back out. This obviously did not sit well with Turner, who was ready to settle down with her after marrying her on The Golden Bachelor. In Noles’s exact words: “He got frustrated. Who can blame him?”

Her fellow Golden Bachelor alum Kathy Swarts was also present during the interview and joked about Turner picking the wrong girl. However, Noles added that even after all this, she still thinks that the love between the former couple was as real as it gets. Swarts shared the same opinion, sharing that the entire cast could feel it when they were on set.

The Golden Bachelor Season 1 is currently available to stream on Hulu. The next installment in the franchise, The Golden Bachelorette premieres on September 18, 2024, on ABC and will star alum Joan Vassos as the leading lady.

The Golden Bachelor Follow a new kind of love for the golden years, when a hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. Release Date September 28, 2023 Cast Jesse Palmer , Gerry Turner , Leslie Fhima , Theresa Nist Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1

