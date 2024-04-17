The Big Picture Gerry Turner's marriage with Theresa Nist, confirmed on Golden Bachelor, ended in divorce due to distance from their families.

April Kirkwood's warning to Theresa Nist about marrying Gerry Turner raised suspicions about his past accuracy.

April Kirkwood received backlash for her warnings and later apologized for her comments on the divorce.

The Golden Bachelor took The Bachelor format and applied it to people in their “golden” years, which begin at the age of 65 and last through the remainder of a person's life. The first-ever Golden Bachelor is Gerry Turner, a 72-year-old looking to find a new bride to spend those golden years with. Gerry's quest for love landed him in the arms of the woman he chose, Theresa Nist, who beat out 21 other women for his affection. Things took a turn, however, when The Hollywood Reporter published a piece saying that Gerry was not who he portrayed himself to be. Not letting the report stand in the way, the first-ever Golden Bachelor wedding special went on as planned. Unfortunately for the reality couple, their marriage was not meant to be, and three months after walking down the aisle, they announced that they were getting divorced.

Amid Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's split, April Kirkwood says she gave Nist a heads-up about what could potentially come. as they both wanted to live somewhere close to their families. They also made sure to reiterate that they still loved each other but were simply choosing to live in separate places. However, a comment under a post that Theresa made about the split stood out. It was from fellow Golden Bachelor contestant April Kirkwood, and what she said under the post has many eyebrows raised.

April Kirkwood Tried to Warn Theresa Nist About Marrying Gerry Turner

Theresa posted a tender message on her Instagram about the split, and while most of the comments showed nothing but love and support, April Kirkwood's comment stood out. It said, “I wish you the very best. I truly tried to tell you, but this was your lesson to experience. Much love!” While the comment is somewhat shady, it also brings the Hollywood Reporter piece on Gerry's past to mind.

The piece said that a woman who dated Gerry after his wife died knew that he was lying on the show. He claimed not to have met or dated anyone after his wife's passing, which the source said was a lie. The source said he had, in fact, pursued multiple relationships with women, some of which were still going on months prior to filming. The report also stated that Gerry embellished facts about his career as a restaurateur. Gerry rebuffed the comments, but with April's Instagram comment in mind, did she perhaps pick up on something while dating him on the show? While no one can be sure what she knew or the exact warning she gave Theresa, what is known is that Gerry and Theresa's marriage is over, and, as much as they claim that they still love each other and that his past has nothing to do with the end of their marriage, it is hard to ignore the fact that they chose to divorce over finding a middle point to call home.

As for April, since posting the comment she gained a lot of attention from other social media users, who accused her of not being supportive of other women. She responded to one user, saying, “I care for all women in the world. I want us all to learn from each other and be smart and empowered. Lessons offer us the opportunity. We’ve all had our hearts broken…what we do with it is entirely up to us! Let’s rock this world ladies. Theresa can lead the way!” Unfortunately, the empowering message she followed up with did not help her case. After these responses, April posted another comment to apologize, saying, “ I would like to publicly apologize for my error in judgment. I sincerely meant no ill will. I wish all women only peace and power to be their best selves. This was not one for me. Much love and gratitude for understanding. Always, April.”

