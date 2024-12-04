The Golden Bachelor Season 1 winner, Theresa Nist, is taking to her social media to make it clear that she’s moving on from Gerry Turner. The former reality TV contestant reacted to a fan comment that gave a lighthearted nod to Turner being her ex!

Theresa Nist recently posted a fun video alongside Leslie Fhima, one of her fellow contestants from The Golden Bachelor Season 1. The video featured the duo jumping on the hype bandwagon surrounding the popular movie Wicked with a fun caption: “Well, which is witch?” likely referring to the good-witch-bad-witch theme in the film starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. While the women seemed to be in high spirits, the comments section sparked some interest as Theresa Nist liked a fan comment by @Haola2227 that read the following:

“both look [beautifully] disconnected [from] Gerry.”

While fans have been speculating that Theresa Nist regrets breaking up with Gerry Turner, her social media activity tells an entirely different story. The primary reason for the split between Nist and Turner was the fact that the couple couldn’t decide on a location to move to after their marriage. While Theresa Nist liked a bunch of other comments under the post, and it’s likely that she possibly liked the one about being disconnected without any ill intentions, her social media activity projects that she is thriving after her split from Gerry Turner.

Distance Wasn’t the Only Factor That Played a Part in Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner’s Divorce

While being unable to decide on a fixed location was the primary reason for Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner’s divorce, it was certainly not the only reason! In the November 4, 2024, episode of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast, Nist revealed how one could never fully know someone after just four weeks.

The Golden Bachelor Season 1 winner expressed how, four weeks after the show’s filming, Nist had started to realize how little she knew about Turner before their nuptials. While Nist stressed that the duo had walked into the wedding with honest intentions, the network had pushed for a rapid timeline between their engagement and walk to the altar.

There Were Cracks in Their Relationship

Image via ABC

Theresa Nist reflected on the fact that although her televised wedding to Gerry Turner was beautiful, there were cracks in their relationship that could not be ignored. Nist also shared that she didn’t wish to shuttle back and forth between South Carolina and Indiana as opposed to the duo’s initial plan to settle down in Charleston, expressing her views on the same in the following words:

“I wanted to have an established base with a beautiful home together with Gerry and then go visit our children.”

While there is no official release date or announcement, the Bachelor Nation website recently put out a casting call for women wanting to become contestants in The Golden Bachelor Season 2. In the meantime, you can stream all of the episodes of The Golden Bachelor on Hulu.

The Golden Bachelor Follow a new kind of love for the golden years, when a hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 28, 2023 Cast Jesse Palmer , Gerry Turner , Leslie Fhima , Theresa Nist Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1

Watch on Hulu