The Golden Bachelor is the latest addition to the many spinoffs of The Bachelor franchise. Featuring a cast of senior citizens on their quest to find love on the reality dating series, The Golden Bachelor was an instant hit after its premiere on September 28, 2023. The show starred retired restauranteur Gerry Turner as the leading man with 22 ladies vying for his love and attention. Eventually, Turner proposed to fellow widower Theresa Nist during the Golden Bachelor finale on November 30, 2023. The couple married each other in a televised ceremony just over a month after the finale was aired where Turner had declared that he had found love with Nist “for the first time since 1968.” Their matrimony also marked the quickest wedding in the history of the Bachelor franchise.

In the initial days of their marriage, Turner and Nist tried their best to strike a balance between their lives as a newly married couple while spending time with their family. However, in 2024, Us Weekly reported that the couple hadn’t moved in together. Nist continued to live in New Jersey, close to her family while Turner lived at his Nothern Indiana lake house. For a while, the newlyweds were often spotted traveling to be with each other. However, in April 2024, the reality couple officially announced that they were calling it quits! The announcement came in an emotional interview for Good Morning America, where the former couple confessed that they just weren’t able to make things work. Nist and Turner reached their divorce settlement in June 2024 and currently, both of them are once again living a single life. Nist, specifically, has dedicated most of her time to her family and pursuing things that bring her joy.

Teresa Nist Is Leaning on Her Family For Support Through Her Divorce

One of the major reasons why the former Golden Bachelor couple decided to call it quits was because of their families. Initially, the two of them had hoped to move to South Carolina as a compromise. But that never happened. During the same interview with Good Morning America, Turner revealed that he and Nist had a lot of heart-to-heart conversations before coming to this decision. However, he justified it by saying: “The thing that strikes me the most has been how dedicated we are to our families.” “We just feel like it’s the best, for the happiness of both of us to live apart,” Turner added.

Naturally, it comes as no surprise that Nist has been leaning on her family for support during this tough time. Nist has two children, son Tommy Nist and daughter Jen Nist and she’s soon going to be a grandmother of seven! Nist also recently announced the news of her daughter’s pregnancy on Instagram, sharing photos and a video from a family beach trip. In the caption, Theresa Nist expressed how excited she was to be welcoming another grandchild into the world. “How lucky am I to have two incredible children who married two other incredible humans who then went on to have six beautiful, amazing boys? And now I am about to have a seventh grandchild,” she wrote while sharing her reaction to the good news.

All Eyes Are On the Former Couple’s Current Love Lives Post-Divorce

Nist was also spotted flaunting her beach body soon after finalizing her divorce from Turner in photos obtained by The Daily Mail. The reality star was seen sporting a low-cut swimsuit and having a great time at the beach with a white-haired mystery man. Photos show Nist embracing her companion at the beach and touching his face. In another photo, the two of them are immersed in deep conversation as Nist sits on a towel in the sand and the man sits in a deckchair. However, there has been no confirmation about Nist officially dating someone new just yet.

On the other hand, Gerry Turner is dealing with dating rumors of his own! He also took to Instagram, sharing a collection of photos featuring his dog Cody and his father as they hit the lake together for some family time. This marked Turner’s first post since his divorce announcement. Soon after that, the reality star told TMZ that he had been approached by several women after his split from Nist. From sending him private messages on social media to approaching him in public — Turner has no shortage of ladies to choose from. However, he confessed that he’s not quite ready to start dating just yet.

Amid the Heartbreak, Theresa Nist Has Found Joy in Nature

While Turner deals with his endless admirers, Nist is choosing to reconnect with nature. Nist shared her latest hobby with her fans on Instagram, opening up about how gardening has been a constant source of joy in her life. In the caption, the reality star wrote, “It feeds my body, mind and soul,” adding that gardening has been extremely meditative for her in addition to being a great form of exercise.

The post featured photos of several flowers and foliage while Nist’s caption talked about how good it feels for her to be out in fresh air and sunshine. The Golden Bachelor star also shared that she loves spending time in her garden in the early morning and at night. She continued to express how much she loves to “nourish the soil and nurture plants to grow to their best ability,” and added that her daughter joins her on these gardening escapades, which makes it all the more fun!

Leslie Fhima Has Been Supporting Teresa Nist Through Her Divorce

Following the divorce, Theresa Nist also reunited with her Golden Bachelor co-star and runner-up Leslie Fhima. The two ladies were Turner’s final two choices before he ultimately decided to marry Nist. But it looks like the decision didn’t come in the way of Turner and Fhima’s dynamic! The ladies recently reunited in Fhima’s hometown for a very special girls’ weekend. Fhima shared photos of herself and Nist on Instagram, expressing what a great time she had with her.

Nist made sure to thank her host generously in the comments, writing, “I could not love you, your family, your friends, or Minneapolis more!! It was all so very wonderful! I love you, Leslie!!!” Theresa also posted pictures of her trip on Instagram, sharing how she and Fhima became friends on the very first day of filming, with Fhima commenting that she couldn’t wait to visit Nist in her hometown of New Jersey very soon.

The Golden Bachelor Season 1 is currently available to stream on Hulu. The next installment in the spinoff franchise, The Golden Bachelorette, will star alum Joan Vassos. However, an official premiere date has not been announced yet but it is expected to be somewhere around September.

