The drama between former Golden Bachelor couple Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner is not slowing down anytime soon. The two finalized their divorce back in June 2024, and since then, Nist has become increasingly active on social media. Most recently, she has shared her impressive workout routine on social media.

In an Instagram post, Nist shared that a lot of her followers had been asking for tips on how to stay fit. The reality TV star demonstrated her entire workout routine, which mostly consists of walking, yoga, and calisthenics. In the caption, Nist revealed that she has been doing the same 12 exercises ever since she was 12 years old. “I know how silly I look but no one notices (hopefully) and it’s all just second nature to me now!” wrote Nist as she performed some of her favorite poses in the video.

Nist also revealed her exact protein shake recipe to help her fans lead a healthier lifestyle. This is just the latest in a string of posts the Bachelor Nation star has shared intending to give her fans — and maybe even Turner — a sneak peek into what her life has been like since the shocking divorce. The reality star has also taken up gardening as a way to reconnect with nature and herself, as previously shared on her Instagram.

Gerry Turner Might Also Be Trying To Fish for Theresa Nists’s Attention

Post the divorce, the first-ever Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, has been facing a lot of backlash for not putting in enough of an effort to save his marriage with Nist. Turner recently took a break from social media but is now back to show the world how he’s been healing.

The reality star took to Instagram to share that he was on a bike trip. “Sunshine and clean air await you,” wrote Turner in the caption as he encouraged his fans to pedal from Charlevoix to Petoskey along Lake Michigan. He added that the trip was full of a lot of beach time, food, friends, and laughter. And of course, fans couldn’t help but think that this post was meant to communicate how happy Turner was since the divorce.

In the middle of all this, Turner's reputation has also taken a hit after one of his exes spoke up to let the world know that he wasn’t the gentleman that he claimed to be. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Turner’s claims of not having dated anyone after the death of his first wife back in 2017 are completely false! This has led people to believe that Turner deceived Bachelor Nation fans to gain their support.

The Golden Bachelor Season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video in The U.S. It's spinoff, The Golden Bachelorette, starring Joan Vassos, premieres on September 18, 2024

