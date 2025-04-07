When I first started watching reality television religiously, I got into tons of different shows. From dating to competitions to The Housewives, I could watch and get into almost anything -- except The Bachelor franchise and any spin-off related to it. I guess I have just never seen the appeal of Bachelor nation shows.

I have watched a season here and there if I genuinely enjoyed the lead role, such as Joey Graziadei's season, because it was obvious that he was there for the right reasons. Certain lead roles in The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are obviously there to become full-time influencers. However, I did give The Golden Bachelor a chance given that they are older and more experienced. The thing that stuck out to me the most was the women.

'The Golden Bachelor' Has What 'The Bachelor' Lacks