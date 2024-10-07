We know that Joan Vassos is supposed to be the star of the show on The Golden Bachelorette, but someone else is stealing her thunder! Right from the first episode, Charles Ling has been the shining light with his positivity, loveable sense of humor, and profound feelings for his late wife. He melted my heart when he said, “I think she likes me,” after meeting Vassos for the first time. Ling was also the man of the match during the kickball episode. His healthy competitive spirit and adorable kick helped the blue team emerge as winners.

Vassos and Ling’s connection is a breath of fresh air compared to the more dramatic or boisterous personalities vying for the former’s heart. Ling has been a gentleman through and through with his kind demeanor, zest for life, vulnerability, and resilience to make an effort to move on from his wife’s death. He’s also a fan of Britney Spears and the NBA Finals — talk about being the dopest dad on the block! Ling has captured the hearts of fans all over — me included — making him the best contestant this season. Regardless of whether he emerges as a winner, you’ll agree that we must protect him at all costs!

Charles Ling Is a Wholesome Gentleman

Close

There’s a reason why the 66-year-old girl dad and retired financial analyst Charles Ling is the season’s highlight. While I love everything about Ling, what I respected most while watching him on The Golden Bachelorette was his willingness to be vulnerable and openly express how he’s still in mourning. It’s challenging to come across a one-woman man like Ling in this day and age, so naturally, when he was seated alone on the bleachers during the prom episode, missing his late wife, I couldn’t help but feel protective of this adorable man! In an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation, Ling shared that his daughter encouraged him to go on the show and give love a second shot. Ling shared on the series that his daughter encouraged him to go on the show and give love a second shot.

In an interview with Bachelor Nation, he’d also remarked on the qualities he admired in Vassos, revealing how their similarities in age and her ease of communication were the force that drew him to her. Ling also revealed how Vassos is a good listener and how her being located close to him is an added plus. See what I mean? Ling doesn’t overcomplicate his answers and values the simple things in life while confessing the traits that attract him to Vassos. Another moment when Ling won infinite hearts was during the October 2 episode when he had a heartfelt tête-à-tête with ER doctor Guy Gansert about the lingering questions that he’s had after his wife’s death — the conversation helped Ling move forward and was a tearjerker to watch.

Though a Fan Favorite, He May Not Last Long on the Show

While Charles Ling has been a perpetual fan-favorite, I don’t think he’ll make it too far on The Golden Bachelorette. It’s wholesome to see him address his emotions surrounding his wife’s death, but it’s all too evident that he’s still knee-deep in mourning. Though Ling and Vassos share a deep and authentic connection, bonding about their late spouses and having wholesome conversations, they lack a certain amount of romantic chemistry and are probably better suited as friends. I’d hate to see him leave, but I don’t think he’s quite ready to pursue a serious relationship. And although this may be a controversial opinion, I also don’t think Ling is suited to be the next Golden Bachelor. He is exceptionally wholesome and has only loved one woman his whole life, so courting multiple women and trying to be objective while forming connections with them could be an overwhelming experience for Ling.

Jesse Palmer Is a Member of the Charles Ling Fan Club

Regardless of whether our resident favorite emerges the winner of the season or gets chosen to be the next Golden Bachelor, we can all find solace in the fact that host Jesse Palmer, too, is a loyal member of the Charles Ling fan club. The dating show host revealed that Ling holds a special place in his heart. Palmer remarked that Ling was a national treasure and even mentioned a throwback to the time when the latter comically asked the football analyst to re-explain instructions during the first date card drop-off. Palmer further expressed that Ling is a sincere gentleman, so it’s no surprise that America has fallen for Ling, and I couldn’t agree more!

New episodes of The Golden Bachelorette air every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC in the U.S. The episode is available to stream the following day on Hulu along with previous seasons of the show.

The Golden Bachelorette Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Joan Vassos Main Genre Reality Seasons 1 Network ABC Streaming Service(s) Hulu Franchise(s) The Bachelor Showrunner Bennett Graebner Character(s) The Golden Bachelorette Expand

Watch on Hulu