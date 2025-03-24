This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Golden Bachelorette winner Chock Chapple recently reunited with his beloved dog, Tubbs. The reality star is currently in Wichita while his fiancé, Joan Vassos remains in her hometown of Maryland. Turns out that when he became part of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette, Chapple had a family friend take care of his friendly canine. However, since his schedule remains packed even after the show is over, Chapple now co-parents Tubbs with the same friend.

The reality star took to Instagram to share a video of him spending quality time with his dog. Chapple referred to his pet as “Super Tubbs” and shared that he has had him for four years now. The insurance executive revealed that it was his turn to take the dog and talked about Tubb’s recent vet appointment. In the video, he also revealed that Tubbs is a cancer survivor and had his tumor taken out a year and a half before The Golden Bachelorette was filmed.