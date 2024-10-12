Joan Vassos is one lucky lady! Just one season in, The Golden Bachelorette contestants are giving The Bachelorette men a run for their money. The Golden Bachelorette has left viewers in a chokehold with the wholesomeness, deeper connections, and, most importantly, the men. Compared to the toxic, manipulative, and entitled contestants that viewers are usually privy to on The Bachelorette, the dads on the spin-off are setting an example of how one should court a woman. They have portrayed the epitome of chivalry, etiquette, and adorable camaraderie. Right from the get-go, the men formed strong connections with Vassos. The bond between the contestants was also a breath of fresh air compared to the typical animosity and violence portrayed between contestants on The Bachelorette.

Contestants like Guy Gansert and Charles Ling would put the likes of Devin Strader and Yosef Aborady to shame. The episodes throughout The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 have been loaded with wholesome moments where fans are left rooting for most — if not all — of the men vying for a place in Joan Vassos’ heart, not to mention an infinite supply of tear-jerking moments! The dates look like a page from a Nicholas Sparks novel, and the men always give Vassos their supreme attention when she wants to engage in deep conversations. Needless to say, the fantastic gentlemen on The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 are setting a benchmark for future The Bachelorette contestants to live up to.

‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Contestants Are Proof That Chivalry Isn’t Dead After All

From the get-go, The Golden Bachelorette dads were respectful and proper gentlemen and gave viewers a taste of old-school chivalry, which was a shocking change from the f-boys and egotistic men who seem to find their way on to The Bachelorette. Considering the fact that they’ve lived full-fledged lives with their former partners, The Golden Bachelorette men showcase stellar maturity and are more efficient with their communication. The way the men treat Joan Vassos like a prized possession on the show reflects that they genuinely value her, unlike seasons of The Bachelorette where there were multiple instances where the men would ill-treat and berate the bachelorette, leaving her in tears — think Bentley Williams from The Bachelorette Season 7.

A general theme of mutual respect sets the show a class apart from its contemporary and also the fact that the contestants are serious about finding a new partner. The conversations, too, are more profound and meaningful, where the men don’t shy away from being vulnerable and express their emotions without qualms. Another reason the contestants on The Golden Bachelorette stand out is that they (seemingly) aren’t on the show for fame or clout. In this case, the contestants do, in fact, “keep the main thing the main thing,” which is infinitely endearing.

The Camaraderie Between the Men Is off the Charts

Unlike The Bachelorette, the contestants on The Golden Bachelorette are cordial with each other and genuinely get along. Their friendship is surprising when one considers that the show is a competition where the men are trying to woo the leading lady. The likes of men like Chad Johnson and Luke Parker would be put to shame by the wholesome men in the elderly spin-off. The Bachelorette Season 21 — the most recent season of the franchise to air — was filled with animosity and verbal spats between Sam McKinney, Thomas Nguyen, and Devin Strader, so the friendship between The Golden Bachelorette men might have one think that they’re tuning into the Hallmark Channel.

The kickball group date on The Golden Bachelorette was incredibly wholesome, with Charles Ling winning a thousand hearts and all the men engaging in friendly competition, which is usually a segment where things are blown out of proportion on The Bachelorette. A great example of unnecessary aggression on the show would be the time when Luke P body-slammed and kneed Luke Stone in the face during a heated rugby match on The Bachelorette Season 15. It’s refreshing to see the men on The Golden Bachelorette co-exist as roommates while having a blast in the mansion and engaging in light banter. Their friendly tiffs on unbearable snoring and squabbles over how best to shuck corn and cook burgers are thoroughly entertaining.

These Wholesome Grandpas Can Do No Wrong

Right from Episode 1, where the contestants watched home videos — most from their kids — together with Vassos, it showcased a side of The Bachelor franchise that fans need more of. It helped both Vassos and viewers get a preview of these men and why their participation in the show is so meaningful. Each contestant on The Golden Bachelorette has a unique trait; be it one of the top contenders, Guy Gansert, who is always around to help a friend in need, or Mark Anderson, who adorably asked the bachelorette for consent in German before kissing her, there are plenty of examples of the contestants' genuine personalities shining brightly.

It must be noted that Gansert was the only one willing to participate in Kim Buike’s serenade idea. Guy Gansert even comforted Charles Ling, who asked him questions regarding the latter’s wife’s death — helping him gain much-needed closure. The moment in Episode 3, when Gary Levingston comforted Joan Vassos when she was upset about her mother’s illness, conjured tears, a constant in most scenes featuring Levingston, who always has the most heart-touching things to say. One also cannot forget to mention how everything about the senior prom was the epitome of wholesome and adorable reality TV content — especially Jonathan Rone’s moving prom story.

Connections Are Authentic, and Episodes Are Tear-Jerking

One of the standout aspects of The Golden Bachelorette men that leave viewers genuinely weeping is the fondness with which they talk about their deceased spouses. Charles Ling is an excellent example of a heartbroken man who just needs a big old hug. When Charles "Chock" Chapple spoke about his late partner on a date with Vassos, viewers were left utterly moved. There was also the adorable scene during the talent show when Dan Roemer used his hand tremors to his advantage to woo the bachelorette, ultimately working in his favor as he won a one-on-one date. Amidst all the praise for the men, one shouldn’t forget to shout out the woman of the hour, Joan Vassos, who is calm, collected, and sensible as she brings the best out of all her suitors.

However, it must be noted that not all contestants are standout men. Some contestants stick out like store thumbs, like high-maintenance Pascal Ibgui, who offered Gregg Lassen money to do his laundry. There’s also Gil Ramirez, who had a temporary restraining order imposed by a girlfriend in the past, reminiscent of previous contestants. But more or less, a majority of the contestants are pure souls on the lookout for love. Hopefully, the heartfelt tête-à-têtes, chivalry, and sportsmanship do not deter as the season progresses, because tearing up while tuning into The Golden Bachelorette is non-negotiable at this point. In the situationship-stricken dating world, The Golden Bachelorette dads are setting high standards that younger men — especially those on The Bachelorette — should live up to. Their pure intentions and zest for life are infectious as they make The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 the most wholesome watch.

New episodes of The Golden Bachelorette air every Wednesday on ABC in the U.S. The episode is available to stream the following day on Hulu.

