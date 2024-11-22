The Golden Bachelorette star Guy Gansert is opening up after being rejected by Joan Vassos. After making it all the way to the finale, Gansert was left heartbroken when Vassos chose Chock Chapple over him. But to this day, he believes that he was the right guy for the Golden Bachelorette! However, despite the heartbreak, he focuses on moving on with his life.

The reality star recently took to Instagram to talk about his experience on the show. Gansert shared that reliving Vassos’s rejection as he watched the finale wasn’t easy. However, he claimed that he believed himself to be a winner because Vassos allowed him to truly love again. Gansert shared some of the transformational goals he achieved during his time on the show. These included the reality TV star learning to love himself, developing a stronger relationship with his kids, and being happier than he had been in years.

During a recent appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Gansert talked about his breakup with Vassos and claimed that he was not expecting it at all. However, he acknowledged that Vassos felt awful rejecting him, which is why he tried to control his reaction. While speaking about his current dynamic with the Golden Bachelorette, Gansert confessed that he will always love her and wants her to be happy with Chapple. “I just can’t be in love with her,” concluded Gansert.

Watching Vassos and Chapple Together Gave Gansert the Closure He Needed

During the same episode of the podcast, Ganset shared how it felt to watch the woman of his dreams walk away with Chock Chapple. He believes that the two of them are extremely different people. So initially, it was difficult to understand why Vassos picked Chapple over him. However, he realized that Chapple was a lot more assertive in his relationship with Vassos.

At the end of the day, though, Gansert believes that he was true to himself till the very end. He believed that taking things slow with Vassos was the right thing to do, which is what he did. The reality star also took the opportunity to share how it felt to meet Vassos again during the After the Final Rose special. He admitted that he was mentally prepared to see her after the breakup, which is why it wasn’t difficult.

Gansert shared that he respects Vassos’s decision and understands that she had to follow her heart. While Gansert did question some of Vassos’s decisions as he watched the finale, he knew that he couldn’t have done anything about it. In his exact words: “I can’t make that decision for her.” He added that Chapple is a great guy, and he is happy for both of them. If asked whether he would ever take part in a Bachelor Nation show again, Gansert expressed that he would do so in a heartbeat. All episodes of The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 are now streaming on Hulu in the U.S.

