Guy Gansert, the runner-up of The Golden Bachelorette, has found love, and the news is turning just as many necks as Joan Vassos’s installment’s finale did, including Vassos’s. Gansert made the announcement first on his social media and captioned the post with a loud and clear “I HAVE FOUND MY PERSON.”

On April 2, 2025, Gansert made a post on his Instagram with his new beau, Johanna Boston, at a resort, right in front of a big red heart. The caption and the photo left no room for speculation, and to top it all off, Vassos quickly chimed in, saying “I’m so happy for you and I hope she knows how lucky she is. You’re golden my friend!” Many others, including Jesse Palmer, Jonathan Rone, and Susan Noles, slipped into the comment section with their own set of well wishes for the Golden Bachelorette runner-up and his new girlfriend.

Fans, since then, have also been just as excited because most of them have first-hand seen Gansert’s journey on the Golden Bachelorette, and after Vassos gave the final rose to Charles Chapple, the fandom was rooting for Gansert to become the next Golden Bachelor on the show’s sophomore installment. However, it appears that won’t be happening as Gansert seems to have found the one already.

Guy Gansert Recently Starred on ‘General Hospital’

Gansert, who is now a retired ER doctor, recently made his acting debut with a guest appearance on General Hospital. He played Geoffrey Beckett in the episode that aired on March 12, 2025 — a wildlife journalist who engages in a conversation with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). During an interview with PEOPLE, Gansert went on to share his two sentiments about taking on this gig:

“Even though I was ecstatic over being a cast member on The Golden Bachelorette, this was an exciting opportunity to actually act and be a part of an iconic show. This is all happening after deciding to hang up my stethoscope and retire after 35 years.”

Gansert further shared that all of the golden men from the first installment of the Golden Bachelorette share a very brotherly bond with each other, and he’s certain that they’re all going to be very happy for him for landing this acting gig. Gansert, however, has never really shown any intention to become the lead in the Golden Bachelor himself — it was all just fan speculation up until this point.

