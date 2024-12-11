The Golden Bachelorette couple Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple have found their dream home in New York! After Vassos chose Chapple over Guy Gansert during The Golden Bachelorette Finale, the two decided to spend time with each other before getting married. However, during their final date on the show, Chapple gave Vassos a heart-shaped key and suggested that they move to NYC together — and it looks like that’s finally happening.

In an interview with E! News during iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball on December 6, 2024, Vassos revealed that the couple’s realtor in New York has just shown them an apartment they both like. Vassos confesses that she believes this might be the one, since it checks off most of her and Chapple’s requirements. The reality star shared that while Chapple wanted a smoking patio, she was looking for a walk-in closet.

The two of them didn’t let their differences get in the way of their house-hunting, though. The only problem, as described by Vassos, was that the inventory was super low when they began the search. That’s also why the couple are really hoping that they can seal the deal on this place. According to Vassos, they have seen over 20 places and haven’t found a place as perfect as this one.

Chapple and Vassos Are Excited To Start Living With Each Other

While The Golden Bachelorette couple has been spending a lot of time with each other's families, they are looking forward to having a place of their own. In the same interview, Vassos admitted that they want to move to New York because the entire city will be their own. She shared that it would be really nice for the two of them to be alone after all the madness that has surrounded them in the last few months.

But of course, they know that living together isn’t going to be all that easy. According to Chapple, he knows that he can never steal Vassos’s cell phone charger because that’s her one pet peeve. Vassos stepped in to joke that she has PTSD from all the times her children would steal her charger while they were growing up.

When it comes to marriage, Vassos and Chapple aren’t in a rush to tie the knot. After falling in love on the show, the two of them are enjoying being a couple in the public, away from all the cameras. In a previous interview with Parade, Vassos revealed that she wants to walk down the aisle in 2025. But she claimed that she was ready to start a life with Chapple regardless of that. However, when the wedding does happen, Vassos wants to keep things simple and only invite their families and close friends. On the other hand, though, she is still open to having a more public wedding for the fans.

The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu.