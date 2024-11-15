Joan Vassos, the leading lady from The Golden Bachelorette concluded her journey to find love during the November 13, 2024 finale by choosing to tie the knot with Chock Chapple. However, the two of them, similar to Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist from The Golden Bachelor, are unfortunately not going to be moving in together. The difference here is that Vassos had made it clear from the beginning that she didn’t want to move out of Maryland for a man.

Unlike Turner and Nist, whose differing priorities ultimately kept them from moving in together, Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple have six kids between them and have embraced a more flexible arrangement for now. The couple plans to create a shared base in New York City, while maintaining their individual homes in Maryland and Kansas. Chapple, who is a 60-year-old insurance executive, was a perfect gentleman — he honored her wish not to move out of Maryland and proposed getting an apartment in New York City. Chapple shared more on this in an exclusive joint interview with Vassos to PEOPLE, and expressed his excitement and plans in the following words:

“We're going to be going back and forth between Kansas to Maryland and to New York. We'll have a full-time place in New York and whenever we get the opportunity, we're going to be there. We're going to get it figured out this next year.”

The couple plans to travel to New York on Friday, November 15, 2024, to begin their apartment search. While the logistics of living in three locations may seem complicated, Vassos and Chapple see it as an opportunity to blend their lives gradually. The couple also aims to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas together — with former being the first occasion their children will get to connect with each other outside of social media and phones.

Vassos Has a Tradition of Heading to the Big Apple on Christmas’s Next Day

Close

The couple, and Vassos, in particular, is also determined to keep her traditions alive, including the latter’s long-standing custom of spending December 26 in New York City. During the same interview, Vassos went on to share her two cents on apartment hunting and making Manhattan their sanctuary in the following words:

“If nothing else, we'll certainly get a hotel or do an Airbnb. But I love that tradition. I love Christmas in the city.”

So, while the shared plans between Vassos and Chapple might ring déjà vu for some, their condition happens to be a bit different, as the two of them have a genuine love for New York and have occasions to hang out together and make their families blend right after their engagement.

Chapple will also join Vassos’ family holiday celebrations, which she described as a group effort in the kitchen. “There are certain dishes your kids expect you to make because they grew up with them, so I’ll be doing all those.” Vassos also wanted to take her grandkids to Florida’s Disney World with her late husband and surprisingly got tickets to the same from the host Jesse Palmer on November 13, 2024, episode. Vasso added that she now has a “wonderful man that she’ll get to do it with.” The couple plans to get married sometime in 2025 or early 2026. The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 has concluded, and it’s available to stream on Hulu.

