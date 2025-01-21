Joan Vassos is taking baby steps in her new relationship with Chock Chapple. The Golden Bachelorette star spent the fourth anniversary of her late husband John Vassos’ death with fiancé Chapple. The reality TV star reflected on her emotions while sharing the special way she chose to spend the day.

On January 19, 2025, Joan Vassos shared a post on Instagram where she revealed that she and Chock Chapple had attended their first Broadway show, Left on Tenth, together. She credited the stars of the show, Julianna Margulies, Peter Gallagher, Peter Francis James, and Kate MacCluggage – whom they also had the chance to meet backstage. Vassos reflected on the story’s theme and expressed how she resonated with it immensely. The Golden Bachelorette lead confessed that it was the fourth anniversary of her late husband’s passing, and the show’s themes of allowing oneself to fall in love again after loss “really hit home.” Vassos thanked the cast and crew for their wonderful performance and ended the caption on the following positive note:

“There is always a light in the end and theirs were bright as we all cheered for them as they took their bows!”

During her season of The Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos was extremely vocal about how it was difficult for her to deal with the loss of her late husband, who died in 2021 from pancreatic cancer. They were married for 32 years, and naturally, it wasn’t easy for the reality TV star to find the strength to move on and find love again. So it’s terrific to see Joan Vassos celebrate her late husband’s death anniversary with her new fiancé.

Since The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 ended, Bachelor Nation has been at the edge of its seats for wedding bells to ring between Chock Chapple and Joan Vassos. However, the couple are all about taking things slow and aren’t in a rush to get married.

According to US Weekly, Chock Chapple addressed a fan question regarding a tentative wedding date during a Q&A session on his Instagram Story on January 15, 2025. The Golden Bachelorette winner exclaimed that they get asked this question a lot but don’t have an exact date in sight. Chapple teased that maybe they’d consider tying the knot at the end of 2025 or 2026 – but nothing is set in stone yet.

He confessed that they are reveling in their extended engagement period and are basking in all the fun of just getting to know each other. Chapple stated that they want to use this time to get closer, terming it “time well spent.”

While there is no official release date or announcement, the Bachelor Nation website recently put out a casting call for women wanting to become contestants in The Golden Bachelor Season 2. In the meantime, you can stream all the episodes of The Golden Bachelorette on Hulu.

The Golden Bachelorette Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Joan Vassos , Jesse Palmer , Gary Levingston , Pascal Ibgui , Jonathan Rone , Charles Chock Chapple , Charles Ling , Keith Gordon , Guy Gansert , Jordan Heller , Mark Anderson , Daniel Roemer , Gil Ramirez , Charles King , Kim Buike , Gregg Lassen , Michael Stevens Main Genre Reality Seasons 1 Expand

Watch on Hulu