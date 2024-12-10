Joan Vassos never holds back when it comes to praising the eligible men who vied for a place in her heart on The Golden Bachelorette Season 1! The reality TV star, who got engaged to Chock Chapple at the end of her season of The Golden Bachelorette, dropped a cheeky comment on social media to appreciate the hot dads on the show.

The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 contestant Jonathan Rone posted a reel of himself seated in a car alongside fellow contestants Keith Gordon, Gary Levingston, and Jack Lencioni looking suave in suits as they jammed to Taylor Dayne's "Tell It To My Heart." Rone was also seen lip-syncing the song lyrics as the men embodied the camaraderie and brotherhood that viewers were privy to throughout Vassos’ season of The Golden Bachelorette. While the comments selection was brimming with praise from fans, Joan Vassos left the following cheeky comment for the men whom she once dated on the show:

“My old boyfriends are hot!”

Joan Vassos has only ever had nice things to say about the contestants on her season of The Golden Bachelorette. The reality TV star even defended them when Martha Stewart remarked that they were not “hot enough.” In an interview with Access Hollywood on October 22, 2024, Vassos shared that she’d even gone the extra mile and shot Stewart a DM to defend the guys. While some members of Bachelor Nation suspect that Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple’s romance is going to be shortlived, so far, the couple have proved that their relationship is going strong as they continually keep fans updated via social media.

Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple Have Been Basking in the Holiday Cheer Together

While some members of Bachelor Nation continue to cynically criticize Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple’s romance, the duo has been basking in the holiday spirit while hitting new relationship milestones. Chock Chapple had taken to his Instagram to share pictures from their first Thanksgiving together in Maryland alongside their respective kids.

The post was accompanied by a sweet caption where Chapple gushed about starting new traditions. Vassos left a comment about how she loved celebrating the holiday with her fiancé and his family, shedding light on their newly blended families in the following words:

“Felt so easy having the families together. Can’t wait for the next time!”

Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple are currently looking for an apartment in New York City. They plan to live there part-time while retaining their respective houses — in Vassos’s home state of Maryland and Chapple’s home state of Kansas. The duo plans on shuttling back and forth between cities, as exclusively revealed to PEOPLE on November 14, 2024.

The Bachelor Nation website recently put out a casting call for women wanting to become contestants in The Golden Bachelor Season 2. In the meantime, you can stream all of the episodes of The Golden Bachelorette on Hulu.

