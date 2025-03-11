The Golden Bachelorette star Joan Vassos is still keeping things long-distance with her fiancé, Chock Chapple. The two got engaged during The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 finale and started hunting for a place in New York City soon after. However, it looks like the two are in no rush to settle down anytime soon. In fact, Joan believes that she and Chock don’t need to be together all the time for their relationship to thrive.

The first-ever Golden Bachelorette spoke with Parade at an event for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, where she was recently named their ambassador. According to Joan, she and Chock have “pretty rich lives” in their 60s. The reality star confessed that the two of them have established routines, families, and commitments in their own cities. So, instead of “spending every waking moment together,” they are embracing the flexibility that comes with falling in love in their 60s.

Joan clarified that she and Chock visit each other pretty often and enjoy their time together. She revealed that they often meet up in New York to go house-hunting and take vacations together. “We’re not living with each other, but we’re kind of living our best lives,” added Joan. The reality star previously revealed that her and Chock’s wedding planning had taken a backseat. However, she reassured fans that they do intend to get married. But with no biological clocks ticking, the couple is happy to take things slow.

