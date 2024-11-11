Jonathan Rone from The Golden Bachelorette is officially off the market! The dad of two, who was among the 24 men vying for a place in Joan Vassos’ heart on The Golden Bachelorette Season 1, has found love in the arms of his new girlfriend, Michelle Zimmermann.

Rone initially updated fans about his love life in "The Men Tell All" episode, which aired earlier this month on November 6, 2024. On November 9, 2024, he took it to Instagram and went completely public with his relationship. Although he was sent home ahead of the hometown week, the reality TV star shared how being a part of the show has helped him, as he credited Vassos for making him feel seen and validated. The carousel that he posted on Instagram on November 8, 2024, featured a picture of the couple holding hands.

In the post’s caption, Rone reflected on his journey of setting out to find love on the show. He referred to how The Golden Bachelorette was his quest for a second chance at love, as he ultimately found what he had been looking for in Zimmermann. He thanked all the fans of Bachelor Nation and concluded with a sweet note with a heart emoji in the following words:

“I’m happy to say that Michelle is truly “My Bomb.”

Pascal Ibgui Learned How To Be Vulnerable During ‘The Golden Bachelorette' Too

The journey on The Golden Bachelorette truly brought about different learnings for the contestants. On one hand, while Jonathan Rone opened himself up to a new romance, the show enabled Pascal Ibgui to realize what he seeks in a romantic partner.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the salon owner opened up about why he chose to self-eliminate ahead of the finale. Ibgui stated how the experience helped him become more open as he realized that if someone doesn’t feel right, that’s the end of the road. Pascal Ibgui, a strong contender all season, expressed how he’s quite picky when it comes to romantic partners and didn’t feel a “spark” with Joan Vassos.

Pascal Ibgui Surprised Himself with His Vulnerability

Image via ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

While dishing on his overall experience, Ibgui shared how he surprised himself by how vulnerable he was willing to be during and after the show. He noted how his fellow contestants taught him that being emotional and expressing the same is not a sign of weakness and added that all this has helped him improve his relationship with his kids, as he's now able to feel things more deeply. Ibgui's takeaway included but wasn’t limited to the following words:

“I've always shown them to be strong. And sometimes it's not the right thing. You got to show them that you could cry and it's okay to cry.”

The Golden Bachelorette “Finale Part 2 and After the Final Rose” will air on ABC on November 13, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST. You can stream the show’s previous episodes on Hulu.

