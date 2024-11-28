Kathy Griffin often says off the rail things but she does have a great idea for the next season of The Golden Bachelorette. The reality dating series, which gives someone in the "sunset" of their life a chance to find love again, has become a fan favorite dating show. Griffin, who was talking with iHeartRadio's Politickin' podcast about her pitch for the next season. Chatting with Gavin Newsom, Marshawn Lynch, and Doug Hendrickson, Griffin pitched up a pretty great season that she made clear is not "PG."

During the podcast, they talked about Griffin's relationship with Andy Cohen post her getting fired from Bravo and then went on to talk about Griffin's dating life. She divorced Randy Bick a year ago. Newsom, Lynch, and Hendrickson asked her if there was a new man in her life and Griffin simply put herself in the ring for the next Golden Bachelorette. “Excuse me? I think I should be the next Golden Bachelorette,” she said.

The three weren't all sure that her version of the show would be wholesome and a PG rating like the series currently is. It is labeled as TV-PG. Griffin made it clear that hers would not fall under that same category. “It's not,” Griffin said. “Okay, so the current one is great. I love her.” She then went on to explain how her take on the series would be different. “So Kathy Griffin's the Golden Bachelorette. The first episode where there's the most bachelors and the most roses, I f--- each one. Each one, and then I decide,” she said. She thinks the show would be “ratings gold.”

Kathy Griffin Opened Up About Her Divorce

Image Via HBO Max

At the time of her divorce, she posted an Instagram post writing, "Well...s--t. This sucks." When she talked to PEOPLE about it, she said that working kept her busy and helped her. “As corny as it sounds, if anything can restore my broken heart, it’s hearing the laughter from the audiences all over America and Canada,” she said. “I’m looking at you Europe, you better call me next."

Much like fans have come to expect from Griffin, she joked about who she did see as a potential love interest for her: Martin Short. The actor who had a bit of a resurgence during the success of Only Murders in the Building is rumored to now be with Meryl Streep. For Griffin, she joked that she was looking at him as her next boyfriend. "I had my eye on Marty Short, but that trollop Meryl Streep got in my way. You cannot trust these Hollywood phonies,” Griffin joked at the time.

The Golden Bachelorette can be streamed on Hulu.

