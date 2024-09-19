The Golden Bachelorette has finally aired on ABC, continuing the narrative that senior citizens can also find love on reality TV. The show's first episode came with a surprising twist, as a familiar face from the franchise returned to the show. Kelsey Anderson, the winner of the 28th season of The Bachelor, returns to the show, not because they're attempting to win Joan Vassos' heart, but rather to express her gratitude to the franchise.

During the first night of The Golden Bachelorette, Anderson introduced Vassos to her father, Mark Anderson. According to Kelsey, her knowledge of true love was thanks to her parents. In doing so, she introduced her father to the show's leading lady in hopes of returning the favor. The 57-year-old army veteran recalled what it was like appearing on The Bachelor when his youngest daughter was a contestant and how he shouldn't miss the opportunity to join the franchise. Mark revealed that his wife passed away in 2018 and urged him to move on and find someone new. He confessed that he struggled since his wife was "the perfect partner" and that she filled his heart. But thanks to the encouragement of his daughter, he's willing to take a chance as his heart still has room for one more. At the end of the first encounter, Vassos tells Kelsey that "he's cute" and that she should be prepared to call her "mom."

The Golden Bachelorette is the spin-off to The Golden Bachelor, which aired in 2023. Both shows featured a cast of aging contestants who are competing for a second chance at love. The silver fox for the show's first installment was 72-year-old Gerry Turner, a retired restaurateur and widower from Indiana. While on the outside, it seems to be old people finding love, the show isn't afraid to showcase drama, tears, and eventually, romance.

Who Is Kelsey Anderson From 'The Bachelor'?

Anderson is one of the contestants of The Bachelor Season 28, which aired in January 2024. The bachelor of that season was Joey Graziadei, a 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Pennsylvania and the runner-up of The Bachelorette season 20.

Anderson is a junior project manager from Louisiana. Throughout the show, she's one of the few who receives a rose during a date. Her family was featured during Hometown Week, where they had a taste of appearing on reality TV. After 10 weeks, she won Graziadei's heart as he proposed to her at the finale. As of writing, the two are still engaged and plans for a wedding have yet to be revealed.

The Golden Bachelorette airs every Wednesday on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu.