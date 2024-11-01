Pascal Ibgui is dropping his two cents on Charles “Chock” Chapple. The Golden Bachelorette contestant, who self-eliminated himself in Episode 7, accused Chapple of smothering Joan Vassos. Ibgui chose to leave the coveted dating reality TV show after realizing that he couldn’t give Vassos what she was seeking.

In an exclusive interview with Glamour magazine on October 30, 2024, Pascal Ibgui expressed his views on one of the frontrunners on The Golden Bachelorette Season 1, Charles “Chock” Chapple. Ibgui revealed that Chapple was so forward in his approach toward Vassos that it seemed borderline stalker-ish. Ibgui further noted that they were all mature men who’d been through significant life milestones. It’s not an easy feat for them to profess their love, and Chapple’s constant proclamation of his love for Vassos was uncomfortable.

He even remarked on Chapple’s comment during the bowling group date, where he asked the bachelorette which side of the bed she wanted to sleep on. Pascal Ibgui also stated that Chapple’s comments were inappropriate when he spoke with a sense of superiority, believing he had the upper hand over Joan Vassos in the presence of fellow contestants. The salon owner recollected how fellow contestants Jonathan Rone and Jordan Heller told Chapple to take a chill pill on his aggressive advances. Ibgui even made a snarky comment throwing subtle shade at Chapple in the following words:

“Maybe in Wichita there is no women. I don’t know.”

Pascal Ibgui Thinks ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Franchise Needs a Change-up to Thrive

Close

In the same interview with Glamour, Pascal Ibgui said that he doesn’t think The Golden Bachelor franchise can thrive unless it addresses one major issue — geographical constraints. The salon owner shared how it’s impractical to expect people with full-fledged lives and established businesses to uproot their lives for the sake of a relationship born from the show.

Ibgui suggested that the show enforce geographical boundaries and bring together suitors living in the same city. He expressed that the franchise needs to modify its usual process to incorporate the needs of the elderly age group that stars in The Golden Bachelor. Pascal Ibgui remarked that at his age, he wants to go to bed, go on walks, and do life together with somebody and not jet off every two weeks while pursuing a long-distance relationship.

Pascal Ibgui also shared that distance was one of the biggest challenges he faced with Vassos. Ibgui chose to leave The Golden Bachelorette because he felt there was a lack of spark between him and Vassos and believed they had shared a more friendly dynamic. He also dropped his feelings on why distance further reassured him of his decision in the following words:

“I didn’t want to invest because I want a partner on a daily basis.”

The Golden Bachelorette airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. You can stream the episode the following day on Hulu.

