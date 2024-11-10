Pascal Ibgui sure does put the “P” in Picky! The Golden Bachelorette contestant self-eliminated himself during the Fantasy Suites episode as he felt the lack of a spark with Joan Vassos. The salon owner is now spilling the tea on how he’s extremely particular when choosing a romantic partner.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on November 7, 2024, after “The Men Tell All” special, Pascal Ibgui shared everything his experience on The Golden Bachelorette has taught him. Ibgui revealed how being a part of the reality TV dating show helped him be more open and made him realize that if someone doesn’t feel right, that’s just how it is. Ibgui stated that, regardless of how remarkable a woman may be, if she’s not his type, then there’s no wiggle room for him to have a change of heart. The salon owner shed light on how he can be incredibly picky in the following words:

“I need that spark. I need that sense. I need that smell. I need that touch. And that's the combination of everything.”

Pascal Ibgui also came across as snobbish on the show. He confessed that despite enjoying the finer things in life, he wishes he’d shared more about the less glamorous aspects of his personality. He’s self-aware of being high maintenance but stresses that he’s extremely generous and down-to-earth. Ibgui set the record straight that all his wealth resulted from his hard work and that he wasn’t born with a “golden spoon.”

Pascal Ibgui Wants Younger Contestants if He’s Chosen as ‘The Golden Bachelor’

One thing’s for sure — Pascal Ibgui is a man who knows what he wants! In an exclusive interview with US Weekly at “The Men Tell All” episode taping, the salon owner was asked if he’d like to take on the role of the next leading man on The Golden Bachelor if the opportunity arose.

Ibgui was quick to note that he was open to taking on the role provided the franchise lowered the age of the female contestants on the show. Ibgui justified his request by stating that when one is in one’s 20s, one doesn’t have too many responsibilities and bills to pay. He noted how he wouldn’t be willing to uproot his life and move for someone else after finding love on the show. So, from a practical perspective, according to Ibgui, it makes sense to lower the age of the contestants while he remarked on his preferences in the following words:

“Yes, I’m old, but I don’t go out with a 72-year-old woman.”

Ibgui also noted that he’d have to consider many things if he took on the role. Ibgui shared that he’d love to be The Golden Bachelor if it fits into his schedule and the required commitment level.

The Golden Bachelorette “Finale Part 2 and After the Final Rose” will air on ABC on November 13, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST. You can stream the show’s previous episodes on Hulu.

