I don’t know about you, but for the past couple of weeks, I’ve been knee-deep in my obsession with who Joan Vassos will pick to be her second chance at love — and I’m going to convince you of why you need to jump onboard The Golden Bachelorette bandwagon. If you’ve lost your faith in The Bachelor franchise with the questionable and often rather controversial events that are now the norm in both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the senior spin-off is sure to restore your faith in the franchise. The show is brimming with cool dads and the most awesome leading lady, and it’s impossible not to get completely hooked.

The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 has also proved to be incredibly wholesome, with every episode hitting viewers in their soft spots. The contestants also provide a welcome reminder that chivalry is cool and that being a gentleman is very in. The show also touches upon important aspects that are key to a healthy relationship, and the one-on-one dates look straight out of a Nicholas Sparks novel. If you’re not already convinced — which you should be — here are ten reasons you need to tune into The Golden Bachelorette right now! This list does not contain any spoilers, since I believe my reasoning will get you addicted to the show like I am.

10 It’s Way Better Than Its Contemporaries

Season 1, Episode 2

Image via ABC

For starters, The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 is in a league of its own compared to The Bachelorette. The men are respectful, and nobody makes the leading lady cry or question her decisions — everyone’s having a good time and working toward building connections. The show is also not brimming with lust or clout chasers, which already makes it a refreshing watch. I’d even say that considering some seasons of The Bachelorette have been wildly questionable, the senior version almost restores your faith in the franchise.

The dates, too, are more picturesque, and nobody on the show outright seems to be on for the wrong reasons. The general lack of animosity, plotting, and intentions to chase fame make the show enjoyable as it steers away from the usual high-stakes drama that viewers are privy to with the franchise.

9 The Episodes Are Wholesome

Season 1, Episode 1

Image via ABC/Disney

One of the standout reasons to tune into The Golden Bachelorette is the wholesome moments and heart-touching stories. I never expected myself to get emotional when watching reality TV, but witnessing the cool dads tear up when the contestants watched home videos from their kids with Joan Vassos in the premiere episode left a warm feeling in my heart. The contestants also discuss their deceased spouses and how hard it has been for them to push past that and give love a second chance.

Moments like when Gary Levingston provided Vassos support when her mother was ailing and when Charles "Chock" Chapple recounted the instances leading up to his wife’s death, you’d best believe I was down in the dumps. And, of course, the adorable instance when Jonathan Rone was crowned prom king was incredibly wholesome and is sure to get you in all the feels.

8 All The Contestants Are Gentlemen

Season 1, Episode 3

Image via Disney/Gilles Mingasson

These cool guys know how to “keep the main thing the main thing.” If you’ve had some terrible times in the dating world, The Golden Bachelorette men will remind you that you deserve to be with a chivalrous gentleman. The contestants are a welcome reminder that one mustn’t drop their standards with how they treat Vassos with immense respect and pursue her wholeheartedly. Contestants like Guy Gansert, who always provides fellow contestants with a patient ear to listen to their woes, and Charles Ling, who is still mourning the loss of his late wife, have my heart.

The men are also void of ulterior motives and wicked intentions, like Devin Strader and Bentley Williams from previous seasons of The Bachelorette. I think what I love most about the contestants is their down-to-earth approach and how nobody is insanely cocky about their eligibility, which is a running theme amongst the contestants on The Bachelorette that always gives me the ick. Watching the contestants display model sportsmanship during an adorable kickball game as they served Sunday chill dad vibes was also refreshing.

7 Fantasy Suites Have Been Revamped

Season 1, Episode 7

Image via ABC

In an exclusive interview with Parade, Joan Vassos revealed how she flipped the switch on Fantasy Suites Week. Vassos took sex off the table as she wanted to lay emphasis on emotional intimacy rather than the physical aspects. She always knew that she would have her own version of the Fantasy Suites and expressed how she is uncomfortable sharing a physical relationship with more than one person. Vassos also noted that the men respected her choices, which justifies why you must watch The Golden Bachelorette as soon as possible.

More power to the leading lady to do right by herself, as I believe that her decision to hold off on sex unless her final choice is commendable. This also helps filter out anyone with ill intentions, though I don’t believe anyone on the season of the show isn’t a sweet grandpa. I know the change-up shook fellow Bachelor Nation fans, but I think it’s for the better, and the other shows in the franchise should consider incorporating it for genuine emotional connections as well.

6 Discussion of Profound Issues

Season 1, Episode 3

Image via ABC

Apart from the chill men and thoughtful changes, I truly appreciate how the show discusses real-world issues like losing a spouse and finding love after divorce. The leading lady herself expresses how she still misses her husband, John Vassos, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2021 after they’d been married for 32 years. Jonathan Rone opened up about being the only student of color and getting stood up during prom in high school.

Apart from the discussion, the men also set an example with their demeanor as they challenge toxic masculinity norms and tap into their vulnerable side. The men on The Golden Bachelorette have not been shy about shedding tears while discussing emotional moments and reminiscing about their pasts, which I believe sends a wonderful message to young men.

5 The Age Diversity Concept is Thriving

Season 1, Episode 3

Image via ABC

There are very few reality shows out there that are inclusive, like The Golden Bachelorette, showcasing senior love and spreading the message that it’s never too late to find love in one’s life. Moreover, it pushes societal boundaries that perceive senior citizens as weak individuals who require constant help and support. The fact that the contestants have led full-fledged lives makes them well-rounded human beings, thereby making the show more interesting to watch.

The suave men and dazzling golden bachelorette are living it up while giving viewers a peek at what life after retirement should look like. If you told me that I’d be sitting around invested in the dating lives of a bunch of seniors before I got hooked on this reality TV, I’d never have believed you, but here I am weeping when Charles Ling sat alone at “senior” senior prom.

4 Stellar Camaraderie Between​​ The Contestants

Season 1, Episode 4

Image via ABC

While the men have only argued about how to barbecue, it’s adorable watching senior men befriend one another in such an uncommon environment. Charles Ling’s fascination with the kitchen and the lot of men surviving together in a dorm room setup is the finest form of entertainment if you ask me. Their sincerity in garnering friendships with fellow contestants is endearing, as they lack a competitive spirit.

They are simply there to give their best shot at wooing Vassos while engaging in friendly banter with men their age. The kickball game was an apt example of how the contestants simply wanted to have fun and bask in the new experience. In Week 4, when the eliminations took place, the men showcased their emotions as they bid a tearful adieu to their new “brothers” — sometimes you forget the show is a competition.

3 Charles Ling

Season 1, Episode 3

Image via Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

It’s no surprise that Charles Ling is my favorite contestant. He needs to be protected at all costs, and the world needs more men like him. Ling has only ever been with his wife, who died six years ago, and was finding it hard to move on from her. But his grief didn’t stop him from being a beacon of positivity and entertaining viewers with his unintentional humor.

He is also one of the most authentic contestants and has a raging fanbase of his own. Ling is evidently a one-woman man, so kudos to him for putting himself out there and giving love a second shot. He even described his friendship with fellow contestants as a different kind of love. This girl-dad was brimming with green flags, and I dare you not to be irrevocably obsessed with him.

2 Companionship Takes Precedence Over Lust

Season 1, Episode 2

Image via ABC

Apart from the change-up in the Fantasy Suites, it was evident that the contestants weren’t motivated by the need to get laid. They were genuinely in search of a companion with whom they could do life together after suffering the loss of their partner of many years.

Even the physical interactions were respectful and consensual. There was an instance where Mark Anderson adorably asked the bachelorette for consent in German before kissing her, which was a swoon-worthy moment. Vassos was being treated like the queen she was, and it also seemed like it pushed the contestants to talk about lingering issues they’d been dealing with after separation from their former partners.

1 Joan Vassos

Season 1, Episode 1

Very demure, very mindful — that’s Joan Vassos for you! Wholesome episodes and chivalrous men aside, if I’ve to give you a single reason to watch The Golden Bachelorette, it would be Joan Vassos herself. She is a grounded woman on the show in search of love and is truly committed to the process. She has a gala time with all the male contestants and is very open and honest about her feelings. To the extent that when she felt that she missed her late husband, she didn’t shy away from expressing the same to the men. It’s always a thrill to tune into a show where you’re relentlessly rooting for the lead as a viewer because of how much you admire their personality.

Vassos has only nice things to say about all her suitors and even defended them when Martha Stewart said the men on the show aren’t hot enough. In an interview with Access Hollywood, the leading lady revealed that she dropped Stewart a DM, explaining how she doesn’t know the men as Vassos does while remarking that each man on the show was memorable. I believe Vassos’ casting was meant to be. Had she not left midway through The Golden Bachelor, I have no doubt that Gerry Turner would’ve wifed her up, and we wouldn’t have gotten The Golden Bachelorette lead we deserve.

