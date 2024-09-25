The Golden Bachelorette contestant Jack Lencioni had to go against his family’s wishes to find love on reality TV. Lencioni was one of the 18 suitors who made it through the first round of eliminations by Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos on the show's premiere night. The caterer impressed the reality star by serenading her with “My Way” by Frank Sinatra as he exited the limo. That’s not all, because he also cooked Vassos a meal during the cocktail party to woo her.

As exciting as his first appearance on the show was, it almost didn’t happen! During his appearance on the September 24, 2024 episode of the Viall Files podcast with Nick Viall, he shared that his ex-wife and two daughters were not happy with his decision to go on the show. However, he added that they have come around since then and are excited for him.

Lencioni explained that his ex-wife, whom he was married to for 25 years, didn’t want him to go on the show because she feared he would say something stupid about their divorce. The reality star added that he has a habit of saying the wrong things at the wrong time. But he clarified that he would never disrespect the mother of her kids. “She’s a wonderful woman. Just not the woman for me,” concluded Lencioni.

Joan Vassos Also Had to Keep Secrets From Her Family

Looks like Vassos and Lencioni already have a few things in common. In an interview with Fox News, The Golden Bachelorette lead shared that her family did not want her kissing men on TV. She revealed that her children were embarrassed by the very thought of their mom getting physically intimate with someone on the show.

Vassos confessed that she lied to her family and told them that she wouldn’t kiss anyone. But she knows that’s not possible. As far as her perfect match goes, the Golden Bachelorette is looking for a kind and generous man who is going to fit right into her family. In her exact words: “I am looking for someone who’s ready to spend the second half of their life with some adventure. I want to have fun.”

Vassos first appeared as a contestant on The Golden Bachelor, starring Gerry Turner. While the two developed a good connection, she had to leave the show halfway due to a family emergency. She revealed that initially, she was worried about the whole thing not coming off as very dignified. But after The Golden Bachelor aired, her family realized that dating at her age isn’t embarrassing! But now that she is taking charge as the first-ever Golden Bachelorette, her family is nervous about how that’s going to play out.

The Golden Bachelorette airs every Wednesday on ABC. Episodes are available to stream on Hulu the next day.

The Golden Bachelorette Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Joan Vassos Main Genre Reality Seasons 1 Network ABC Streaming Service(s) Hulu Franchise(s) The Bachelor Showrunner Bennett Graebner Character(s) The Golden Bachelorette Expand

