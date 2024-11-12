The Golden Bachelorette dads are getting roasted by their kids on social media! As the first installment of the senior spin-off of the cult-classic reality TV dating show inches closer to its final episode, the contestants’ offspring are expressing their disappointment over their dads’ inability to rizz up Joan Vassos.

The children of The Golden Bachelorette castoffs posted a TikTok on Friday, November 8, 2024, cheekily expressing their disappointment over not getting a “new stepmom.” The video featured a bunch of the contestants’ children, including Bob Kilroy’s daughter and Michael Stevens’ son, two of Pascal Ibgui’s children, and Keith Gordon’s daughter, among others engaging in a passing the phone TikTok trend. Eagle-eyed members of Bachelor Nation would’ve been quick to spot the lead of The Bachelor Season 28, Joey Graziadei’s fiancée, Kelsey Anderson — aka Mark Anderson’s daughter. The video featured several of Anderson’s kids as well as the children of Dan Roemer and Jordan Heller.

The clip was posted by Kelsey Anderson’s sister, Taylor Anderson, as the former joked in the comments about how the lot of them were a bunch of stepmom-less kids. The finale will reveal which one of the last men standing, Chock Chapple and Guy Gansert, will ultimately sweep Vassos off her feet. The caption for the lighthearted but hilarious TikTok read the following:

“Just passing the phone after the @TheGoldenBachelorette Men Tell All.”

Joan Vassos’ Kids Are All Set for the Series' Finale

While the children of The Golden Bachelorette dads throw shade at them for failing to woo the leading lady, Joan Vassos shares how her kids are preparing themselves for the show’s finale. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly during the taping of “The Men Tell All” episode, Vassos expressed that she thinks her kids are ready for the finale.

The mom of four revealed how they're looking forward to the ending while noting how it’s a lot to take in for a kid when they have a parent on TV. The Golden Bachelorette lead noted that her kids were worried she would get heartbroken during her stint on the show. She also joked that they were worried she’d embarrass them, further stating how her kids feel about the series finale in the following words:

“I think they’re kind of ready to not have to have that worry every day.”

Joan Vassos shares four kids, Nicholas, Erica, Allison, and Luke Vassos, with her late husband, John Vassos, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 59 due to a battle with pancreatic cancer. Vassos also shared how one of her daughters critiques her every move on the show, especially while keeping track of the number of men she’s kissed. The mom of four believes her kids are ready for their lives to go back to normal.

The Golden Bachelorette “Finale Part 2 and After the Final Rose” will air on ABC on November 13, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST. You can stream the show’s previous episodes on Hulu.

The Golden Bachelorette Where to Watch Season All Season 1 stream

rent

buy Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Joan Vassos , Jesse Palmer , Gary Levingston , Pascal Ibgui , Jonathan Rone , Charles Chock Chapple , Charles Ling , Keith Gordon , Guy Gansert , Jordan Heller , Mark Anderson , Daniel Roemer , Gil Ramirez , Charles King , Kim Buike , Gregg Lassen , Michael Stevens Main Genre Reality Seasons 1 Network ABC Streaming Service(s) Hulu Franchise(s) The Bachelor Showrunner Bennett Graebner Character(s) The Golden Bachelorette Expand

Watch on Hulu