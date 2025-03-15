The Golden Bachelorette star Joan Vassos has recently opened up about some major lifestyle changes she’s made that have helped her become more healthy and active now that she’s in her 60s.

In an interview with Business Insider about her partnership with Aspercreme, Vassos explained how she has added fun hobbies, such as pickleball, into her regular routine. She has also made it a habit to do strength workouts at home, and remarked how easy it is to just pull up a YouTube video to workout, rather than have to go to a gym. The reality TV star is a big fan of partaking in an energetic group activity, such as walking or pickleball, to combine a workout with a social aspect. Meanwhile, Vassos has also described how these active changes in her life have allowed her to have more energy to travel and play with her grandkids. Now that she’s in her 60s, she has realized that she doesn’t have to slow down, saying:

"Age is just a number and it shouldn't define what you do and who you are. When I was growing up, as you became a grandmother, you were expected to slow down and act like a grandmother. And I feel like that is so not true anymore."

Joan Vassos Also Detailed Her Healthy Diet