The 2000s kicked off with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and The Lord of the Rings, a pair of fantasy blockbusters very different in tone and storytelling ambitions, but very similar in how they impacted pop culture. For the remainder of the decade, movie studios everywhere would be trying to turn every fantasy book with even a slight fanbase into the next Harry Potter or Lord of the Rings. This included The Golden Compass, the adaptation of the first entry in Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials book series and a big financial swing from New Line Cinema, the studio that had birthed Lord of the Rings.

The movie version of The Golden Compass attempted to be a two-for-one special, delivering for New Line Cinema a movie that could function as both a Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings movie. In the end, though, The Golden Compass failed to mimic the success of the pop culture properties that inspired this adaptation on countless fronts.

The Basic Facts of 'The Golden Compass' as a Movie

Image via New Line Cinema

It’s important to state first and foremost that Pullman’s original The Golden Compass novel was not attempting to be a clone of the writings of either J.K. Rowling or J.R.R. Tolkien. The original The Golden Compass book was drawing from far more influences in fantasy literature than just the exploits of Frodo Baggins, and as for any likeness to J.K. Rowling's wizarding world, The Golden Compass book came out two years before the first Harry Potter book. However, the movie adaptation of The Golden Compass was not the same thing as its source material and the impact of those two other features was readily apparent on-screen. Watching this adaptation, it’s immediately easy to see how the bones of this story would put dollar signs in the eyes of New Line Cinema executives as they see an easy way to hit two fantasy movie juggernauts with one stone.

The Golden Compass protagonist Lyra (Dakota Blue Richards) is, much like Harry Potter (and so many other fantasy literature protagonists), an orphaned child who becomes swept up in a larger fantastical adventure. This lead character and the presence of specific fantasy elements like “witches” certainly keep the movie in line with what a marketing executive would assume is all people care about when it comes to Harry Potter. Meanwhile, The Golden Compass allowed New Line Cinema to make another PG-13 fantasy film full of darker edges, action, and big battle sequences (something absent from the original Harry Potter films), all of which were likely attempts to recapture the sweeping scope of Lord of the Rings. Gandalf himself is even along for the ride, albeit in voice-over form with Ian McKellen voicing the polar bear Iorek Byrnison (Saruman is also around thanks to Christopher Lee showing up in a supporting capacity).

These overlapping details with the most influential fantasy movies of the 2000s within The Golden Compass are certainly superficial, but they’re also the kind of elements studios can plaster on posters with ease. Rather than embracing the exceedingly unique qualities of the original His Dark Materials books to make an equally distinctive fantasy motion picture, The Golden Compass was enamored with trying to recapture the magic of not one but two different other movies. No wonder the final product was such a disappointing mess.

Why Did 'The Golden Compass' Come Up So Short?

Image via New Line Cinema



In trying to hew so closely to the templates of Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings, the movie version of The Golden Compass just emphasized what a massive gulf in quality exists between itself and its spiritual predecessors. For one thing, Lyra was never going to work as the next Harry Potter or even, to borrow another major 2000s fantasy protagonist, Bella Swan, simply because Lyra already exists in a world of fantasy from the start. Potter and Swan work like they do because they’re just like the reader/viewer, somebody inhabiting an ordinary life in discernible reality who suddenly discovers extraordinary creatures and worlds hiding in plain sight.

From the start of The Golden Compass, meanwhile, Lyra is chit-chatting with a weasel, making her a lot less immediately relatable. That’s not at all a bad thing and the His Dark Materials books found very specific ways of making Lyra a compelling lead character. Unfortunately, The Golden Compass really wants Lyra to be Harry Potter 2.0, and she just can’t flourish in that form. As for the ways The Golden Compass falls short of being the next Lord of the Rings, well, take your pick. The action in The Golden Compass is incredibly uninvolved compared to the New Line Cinema fantasy series that inspired it (and it’s pretty dismal on its own merits too) while the integration of CGI animals with live-action humans is never as believable as digital Gollum’s interactions with the Hobbits.

Worst of all, though, is the awkward cliffhanger ending in The Golden Compass that just grinds the story to a halt. The most exciting part about The Golden Compass for New Line Cinema executives was doubtlessly the notion that this one movie could spawn countless sequels and ongoing merchandise sales for the studio, just like Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings. But those movies got people excited to come back for more thanks to first installments that delivered satisfying endings. Even Fellowship of the Ring, which was designed and promoted as being the first of three movies, delivered a solid standalone conclusion that offered emotional catharsis for the viewer. There’s nothing like that at the end of The Golden Compass. You don’t want to return to this universe, you just want to groan in despair.

RELATED: 10 Movie Franchises That Never Finished Their Story

The Larger Pop Culture Context of 'The Golden Compass'

Image via New Line Cinema

The Golden Compass was a mammoth box office bomb in its original release and even helped to seal the end for New Line Cinema as a standalone distributor. Ironically, elements from its source material that could’ve helped The Golden Compass stand out as a unique fantasy blockbuster (like its rampant criticism of Catholicism) were instead shaved away to make a more “palatable” blockbuster. The Golden Compass diluted the charms and strengths of the very books that inspired it all to make a movie that tried way too hard to mimic other fantasy blockbusters of the 2000s.

Thankfully, The Golden Compass didn’t spell the end for Philip Pullman’s creations existing beyond the pages of his books. The stories in the His Dark Materials saga have managed to find further life thanks to the HBO TV show His Dark Materials. Interestingly, it’s just one of many modern programs based on source material that was previously adapted into a 2000s fantasy movie chasing the Harry Potter/Lord of the Rings box office wave (Percy Jackson and The Spiderwick Chronicles are on their way to the small screen soon). Fans of these texts seem to be enjoying the modern TV adaptations quite nicely, though it’s a pity these fanbases had to endure such blatantly derivative movies like The Golden Compass.