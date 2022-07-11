If you ever uttered the words “I wish The Golden Girls would last forever", you’re not alone. And you’ll be glad to know that BoJack Horseman supervising director Mike Hollingsworth was also thinking along the same lines when he decided to bring to life Golden Girls 3033. Revealed exclusively by IndieWire, the animated series follows Rose (Betty White), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), Dorothy (Bea Arthur), and Sophie (Estelle Getty) after they drink from a fountain of youth that keeps them alive forever. The pilot episode has been made available on YouTube.

Fans of the original sitcom will be baffled to realize that Hollingsworth decided not to cast voice actors to play the world’s favorite quartet of old ladies. Instead, the series creator blends original audio from The Golden Girls with brand new animation to create a fresh series. It makes perfect sense with the futuristic setting of the show, which plays out like a mix of Futurama and The Jetsons.

In the pilot episode, we’re re-introduced to the characters with a revisited theme song that promises that out of all the “carbon-based life you knew”, they’ll be each other’s best friends for life. We’re also introduced to a new version of Rose, which is a lot more… destructive. The episode features one of the original series’ most frequent guest stars: Dorothy’s ex-husband Stan (originally played by Herb Edelman), who looks a little different and asks the girls’ help to propose to his new lover.

In an interview to IndieWire, Hollingsworth explained how the idea came to life and how it ended up morphing into a real project:

“Out of frustration, I just started coming up with the craziest ideas, like the most ridiculous concepts. I was just riffing in the directors’ room at ‘BoJack,’ like, "Well, of course, I’m also working on a show — it’s ‘The Golden Girls,’ [but] they find the fountain of youth, and now they’re in the future." It made all the directors laugh, so I would return to it conversationally. [...] “Then I realized I’m having so much more fun talking about this ridiculous [show] and ideas for it — like Dorothy’s ex-husband, Stan, is a squid alien — than I was while trying to pitch what they were asking for. [...] It’s ultimately a celebration of the material. With this concept, you’re getting the original performances. These are the words that Susan Harris wrote, and these are the performances that she oversaw as a director.”

The Golden Girls originally aired for seven seasons from 1985 to 1992 on NBC. Considered one of the best sitcoms that ever aired on television, the show earned 11 Emmys across its run and several nominations in multiple awards. It still holds a huge fanbase, especially considering that the themes made it age well and remain relevant. The series was created by Susan Harris, and the last living main cast member to die was fan-favorite Betty White, who passed away in late 2021 at 99 years old.

