The box office hit Deadpool & Wolverine has no shortage of Marvel Easter Eggs, both subtle and more overt (look at you, Channing Tatum). The movie, that has now grossed just under $1.05 billion worldwide, includes one Easter Egg that may have slipped by even the most eagle-eyed fans which was revealed this week on Instagram by Director of Visual Development Andy Park. Deadpool's swords include engravings that honor four very special ladies of the 80s.

The katanas were a bit of an upgrade. The original pair were nicknamed "Bea" and "Arthur" after The Golden Girls actress Bea Arthur. Now the swords have at the bottom of the pommel, the "initials of the ladies in one of the most iconic 80s sitcoms, The Golden Girls." There's more to the upgrade as well. Park says, "the whole idea for this MCU version of Deadpool was that it would be an upgrade. So I had the idea that his swords could have gold & black blades, a Deadpool logo at the guard, gold peeking out in between the cord wrap on the handles."

Shown in close-up pictures in the social media post, Park reveals that one of the pommels has "DR" at the bottom and "BS" on the other. The "DR" stands for Dorothy and Rose and the "BS" stands for Blanche and Sophia. Parks says "Ryan Reynolds loved it" and with Deadpool himself's stamp of approval, the katanas made it into the film. The fact that they also technically spell Dr. BS is probably a complete coincidence, but in character for the antihero regardless.

Thank You For Being A Friend To 'The Golden Girls', Deadpool

The Golden Girls was an 80s sitcom running from 1985 to 1992. The four main stars were: Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty, and Betty White. The plot followed the four women: Dorothy Zbornak, her mother Sophia Petrillo, Blanche Devereaux, and Rose Nylund as they all roomed together in a house in Miami, Florida in their golden years. The four women show audiences that life doesn't stop after a certain age but instead can begin again as the four women fall in love, out of love, find new careers and old, and still learn life-lessons that, for a 80s sitcom, were way ahead of their time, such as the importance of allyship towards the LBGT community.

It's a known fact in the Deadpool comics that the antihero has a deep love for Golden Girls actress Bea Arthur, hence the original set of katanas being named after her. In the first Deadpool film, Reynolds actually paid $10,000 to be able to wear a t-shirt with the late actress's face on it. Reynolds shows once again that it's hard-pressed to find where Ryan begins and Deadpool ends.

