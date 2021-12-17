Thank you for being a friend — travel down the road and back onto Hulu, because that’s where you’ll find The Golden Palace, the one-season sequel series to The Golden Girls on January 10. Running for one season of twenty-four episodes, the series was not overly popular, but has been picked up by Hulu to stream indefinitely.

It has been difficult for fans to see the adventures of their remaining golden trio, due to the rare showing of Golden Palace episodes and the series not being available for purchase — but that's all about to change, just in time for star Betty White’s 100th birthday.

RELATED: First 'Golden Girls' Convention is Headed to ChicagoThe Golden Girls was created in 1985 by Susan Harris and ran for seven seasons, with a total of a hundred and eighty episodes until it ended in 1992, not long before the start of its sequel series. It follows the daily lives of promiscuous Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan) and her three housemates: Minnesota native Rose Nyland (White), divorced substitute teacher Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur), and Dorothy’s mischievous, wise-cracking mother, Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty). The girls find themselves navigating the struggles of life: dating troubles, job-hunting, discrimination, getting older, and more. But no matter the goofy situations they find themselves in, the girls stick together and give viewers a new comedic and love-filled meaning of family.

The Golden Palace picks up where the original series left off, when Rose, Sophia, and Blanche invest in a hotel together, only to find that they had made a horrible mistake. The show introduced new characters to the series, such as Don Cheadle's Roland Wilson, the hotel’s manager; Cheech Marin as Chuy Castillos, a chef; and Billy L. Sullivan as Oliver Webb, Roland’s foster child, who was eventually written out of the show.

If you need to catch up before The Golden Palace makes its grand debut, The Golden Girls is also available to stream on Hulu.

Must-See Films For Fans of 'The Golden Girls' The Golden Girls in perhaps more popular now than it has ever been. These stellar actresses and others from the series have appeared in some interesting and unusual films that you should see if you like Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty.

