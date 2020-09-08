A ‘Golden Girls’ Virtual Table Read with an All-Black Cast Is Happening Tonight

If you’ve never watched The Golden Girls, shame on you! Originally airing from 1985-1992, the NBC sitcom followed the lives and misadventures of four older women who shared a home in Miami. Featuring an impeccable ensemble cast and wondrous writers (including a pre-Arrested Development Mitchell Hurwitz), the series has, bar none, some of the funniest, most multi-faceted TV comedy writing and performing we’ll ever see. All of this makes me thrilled to hear that a phenomenal, all-Black cast will be performing a virtual table read of an episode tonight, September 8, 9pm EST, in partnership with Zoom and Color of Change. Be a friend and watch, would ya?

The original series starred Bea Arthur as the no-nonsense Dorothy, Betty White as the clueless Rose, Rue McClanahan as the debonair Blanche, and Estelle Getty as the ultimate wild card Sophia. Their chemistry was impeccable, without a doubt. But I’m beyond excited to see this new ensemble cast of awesome Black women take this role. We’re going to see Regina King play Dorothy, Tracee Ellis Ross play Rose, Sanaa Lathan play Blanche, and Alfre Woodard play Sophia. This is, simply, the best modern casting we can do with a reboot of The Golden Girls, and well, if they simply want to reboot The Golden Girls after this Zoom read, I will watch every single episode with eyes wide open.

To watch tonight’s charity table read of The Golden Girls, click here and reserve your spot. The read happens tonight, September 8, 9pm EST on Zoom. Check out Ross’ delightful Instagram video below. For more on all things Golden Girls, here’s a silly Deadpool take on the material.