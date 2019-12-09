Golden Globe Nominations: ‘Marriage Story’ and ‘Joker’ Lead the Pack; De Niro and ‘Cats’ Snubbed

0

The Golden Globe nominations have been announced for the 2020 ceremony. The Globes are somehow the second most popular film awards ceremony of the year next to the Oscars, despite the fact that they’re largely kind of a joke. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s reputation is far from pristine, and sweeping nominations for movies like The Tourist play into the notion that they mostly just care about celebrities.

Regardless, the show itself is super fun to watch, and the speeches given by those onstage can boost a film or actor’s visibility in the run-up to the Oscars. Last year we all thought the HFPA was being classic HFPA by giving Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book its top two awards, only for those two films to basically run the table at the Oscars. So what do we know?

On to the 2020 Golden Globe nominations. Marriage Story leads the pack with 6 nominations overall, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Actor (Adam Driver), Best Actress (Scarlett Johansson), and Best Screenplay. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is close behind with 5 nominations including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (side note: huh?), Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), and Best Director and Screenplay for Quentin Tarantino. Also scoring 5 nominations is Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman, including Best Motion Picture – Drama and Supporting nods for Joe Pesci and Al Pacino despite a bewildering snub for Robert De Niro in the Best Actor category.

And yes, Joker remains a significant part of the awards conversation with nominations for Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix), Best Original Score, and even a Best Director nod for Todd Phillips. We also saw Netflix’s feel-good drama The Two Popes pick up major nominations, Parasite scored key Picture and Director nods, and I continue to believe 1917 is a major threat as the film scored nods for Best Picture – Drama and Best Director for Sam Mendes.

On the comedy side of things, I was pleasantly surprised to see Knives Out so heavily nominated, including acting notices for Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas. And if even the HFPA doesn’t spring for Cats, I think we can now safely put that film’s awards chances to rest.

In terms of snubs, Noah Baumbach was left out of the Best Director category, and it appears the HFPA was no fan of Little Women as Greta Gerwig‘s new adaptation piked up only a single nomination for Best Actress for Saoirse Ronan. I don’t expect these will repeat at the Oscars, but again, what do we know?

Over on the TV side of things, Netflix’s limited series Unbelievable and HBO’s Chernobyl picked up the most nominations, while awards stalwarts like Barry and Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel continued to score expected nods. The HFPA has a knack for showering praise on brand new shows, and this year that was split between Apple TV+’s The Morning Show and Netflix’s Ryan Murphy series The Politician.

One of the most striking snubs on the TV side is the complete lack of nominations for Ava DuVernay‘s critically acclaimed Netflix limited series When They See Us, which took home two Emmy awards earlier this year and picked up a swath of nominations from that voting body. And it appears the HFPA is also no fan of HBO’s critically acclaimed Watchmen, as that series was also entirely shut out.

Take a look at the full list of Golden Globe nominations below and click here for my current Oscar predictions. The ceremony will be hosted by Ricky Gervais and airs live on NBC on January 5th.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Irishman

Joker

The Two Popes

Marriage Story

1917

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Knives Out

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Rocketman

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

The Farewell

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Les Misérables

Best Director – Motion Picture

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette?

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen 2

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

The Lion King

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Thomas Newman, 1917

Hildur Guonadottir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“Spirit,” The Lion King

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Stand Up,” Harriet

“Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry

The Politician

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown

The Morning Show

Succession

Big Little Lies

Killing Eve

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Loudest Voice

Chernobyl

Unbelievable

Fosse/Verdon

Catch 22

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Christopher Abbott, Catch 22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Toni Colette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Henry Winkler, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl