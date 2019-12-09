Golden Globe Nominations: ‘Marriage Story’ and ‘Joker’ Lead the Pack; De Niro and ‘Cats’ Snubbed

The Golden Globe nominations have been announced for the 2020 ceremony. The Globes are somehow the second most popular film awards ceremony of the year next to the Oscars, despite the fact that they’re largely kind of a joke. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s reputation is far from pristine, and sweeping nominations for movies like The Tourist play into the notion that they mostly just care about celebrities.
Regardless, the show itself is super fun to watch, and the speeches given by those onstage can boost a film or actor’s visibility in the run-up to the Oscars. Last year we all thought the HFPA was being classic HFPA by giving Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book its top two awards, only for those two films to basically run the table at the Oscars. So what do we know?
On to the 2020 Golden Globe nominations. Marriage Story leads the pack with 6 nominations overall, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Actor (Adam Driver), Best Actress (Scarlett Johansson), and Best Screenplay. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is close behind with 5 nominations including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (side note: huh?), Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), and Best Director and Screenplay for Quentin Tarantino. Also scoring 5 nominations is Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman, including Best Motion Picture – Drama and Supporting nods for Joe Pesci and Al Pacino despite a bewildering snub for Robert De Niro in the Best Actor category.
And yes, Joker remains a significant part of the awards conversation with nominations for Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix), Best Original Score, and even a Best Director nod for Todd Phillips. We also saw Netflix’s feel-good drama The Two Popes pick up major nominations, Parasite scored key Picture and Director nods, and I continue to believe 1917 is a major threat as the film scored nods for Best Picture – Drama and Best Director for Sam Mendes.
On the comedy side of things, I was pleasantly surprised to see Knives Out so heavily nominated, including acting notices for Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas. And if even the HFPA doesn’t spring for Cats, I think we can now safely put that film’s awards chances to rest.
In terms of snubs, Noah Baumbach was left out of the Best Director category, and it appears the HFPA was no fan of Little Women as Greta Gerwig‘s new adaptation piked up only a single nomination for Best Actress for Saoirse Ronan. I don’t expect these will repeat at the Oscars, but again, what do we know?
Over on the TV side of things, Netflix’s limited series Unbelievable and HBO’s Chernobyl picked up the most nominations, while awards stalwarts like Barry and Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel continued to score expected nods. The HFPA has a knack for showering praise on brand new shows, and this year that was split between Apple TV+’s The Morning Show and Netflix’s Ryan Murphy series The Politician.
One of the most striking snubs on the TV side is the complete lack of nominations for Ava DuVernay‘s critically acclaimed Netflix limited series When They See Us, which took home two Emmy awards earlier this year and picked up a swath of nominations from that voting body. And it appears the HFPA is also no fan of HBO’s critically acclaimed Watchmen, as that series was also entirely shut out.
Take a look at the full list of Golden Globe nominations below and click here for my current Oscar predictions. The ceremony will be hosted by Ricky Gervais and airs live on NBC on January 5th.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Irishman
Joker
The Two Popes
Marriage Story
1917
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Knives Out
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Rocketman
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
The Farewell
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Les Misérables
Best Director – Motion Picture
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette?
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Frozen 2
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
The Lion King
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Thomas Newman, 1917
Hildur Guonadottir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“Spirit,” The Lion King
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Stand Up,” Harriet
“Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry
The Politician
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Television Series – Drama
The Crown
The Morning Show
Succession
Big Little Lies
Killing Eve
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Loudest Voice
Chernobyl
Unbelievable
Fosse/Verdon
Catch 22
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Christopher Abbott, Catch 22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Toni Colette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Henry Winkler, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl