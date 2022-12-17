The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has revealed nominations for the 80th annual Golden Globes, which will be held on January 10, 2023. This will be the embattled organization’s first televised ceremony since it moved to double its constituency and implement various structural changes.

Did the announcement unveil a new and inclusive HFPA? It’s hard to tell, as much aligned with what prognosticators expect to see throughout the season. However, there were a few surprise nods and omissions. These nominations aren't a preview of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' (AMPAS) leanings, but they represent an important stop on the road to the Oscars.

Snub: Billy Eichner and 'Bros'

Image via Universal Pictures

One of the best-reviewed movies of the year—a comedy Rolling Stone has already declared among the 21st century’s finest—isn’t having the awards impact its gangbusters premiere at TIFF promised. Bros didn’t do big business at the box office, but the groundbreaking rom-com seemed like a lock for at least one nomination, given the HFPA’s separate Drama and Comedy/Musical categories.

Now that Bros is a no-show at the Globes, its best shot at gaining some late-season visibility is Critics’ Choice. However, prospects for a Best Original Screenplay Oscar nomination are looking dubious at best.

Surprise: Baz Luhrmann

Baz Luhrmann’s not-terribly-shocking but still pretty unexpected Best Director nomination for Elvis confirms what we’ve been suspecting for weeks: This candy-colored carnival attraction is way more formidable an awards contender than middling reviews suggested back in June. Those who’ve been turning their noses up at Elvis were in for quite the wake-up call when Luhrmann made the cut over Sarah Polley (Women Talking) and Todd Field (Tár), both of whom are predicted Oscar nominees.

Should anyone be surprised, though? This is the same (albeit expanded) organization that awarded Best Drama to Bohemian Rhapsody. If the AMPAS contradicts the sentiment that Elvis isn’t “high-brow” enough for a directing nod, Luhrmann will be this award cycle’s Todd Phillips (Joker) and Adam McKay (Vice).

Snub: The Sandman

Image via Netflix

Adam Sandler delivers career-best work in Hustle but has gone unnoticed by the HFPA. No one would’ve called this a snub back in September, but recent weeks have seen Netflix mount an aggressive campaign to get him a nod for the sports dramedy, trotting the star out to screenings and roundtable talks. Sandler also received a special tribute at the Gotham Awards and did an actors-on-actors with The Whale’s Brendan Fraser, who’s locked in for a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars.

Even with the category split, the Sandman couldn’t get his flowers. He was passed over for, it seems, Adam Driver (White Noise). The rest of the category pretty much shaped out as pundits thought it would, with Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Daniel Craig (Glass Onion), Diego Calva (Babylon), and Ralph Fiennes (The Menu) getting heavily predicted nominations.

Surprise: 'The Inspection' Scoring 2 Acting Nods

The Globes are known for making particularly mainstream and star-friendly picks, so it’s refreshing to see A24’s tiny, intimate The Inspection sneak in. The semi-autobiographical drama from debut screenwriter-director Elegance Bratton is set in the '90s. It follows the vicissitudes of an unhoused gay man (Jeremy Pope) who joins the Marines at the height of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell. The film got not one but two acting nominations, with Gabrielle Union securing a spot in an incredibly competitive Supporting Actress race for her performance as the protagonist’s homophobic mother.

Pope’s nomination is also a welcome surprise, though he admittedly faced less competition in Best Actor, which pundits agree is thin this year. Whether the push from the Globes materializes an Oscar nom remains to be seen, but it should help this deserving character study reach a wider audience, and that’s what matters most.

Snub: The Fabel-men

The Best Supporting Actor lineup has been one of the season’s burning questions: Will Judd Hirsch make it in for The Fabelmans over Paul Dano? Can both Fabel-men clinch nominations, especially with The Banshees of Inisherin gunning for two slots? As far as the HFPA is concerned, neither can. While Banshees got the double nom, both Fabelman boys were shut out. Though Dano will probably be unaffected, it’s possible the Steven Spielberg autobiopic’s ensemble won’t be the year’s most decorated, despite what many thought heading into the season.

If The Banshees of Inisherin performs as strongly with the Screen Actors Guild—voting is underway—it will likely win Best Ensemble and head into Oscar night a frontrunner. With The Fabelmans looking slightly like Belfast, could the Best Picture race boil down to Banshees vs. Everything Everywhere All At Once?

Surprise: Olivia Colman

Image via Searchlight Pictures

It feels odd to call a nod for Olivia Colman a "surprise." After all, between The Favourite, The Father, The Lost Daughter, The Crown, and Fleabag, the Oscar—and Emmy-winner has become an awards season mainstay, and her beautiful, tender work in Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light is very deserving of a nomination. However, it’s been easy to doubt both her and the film’s chances in recent months, despite the Globes’ demonstrated affection for Colman and Mendes (his 2008 Revolutionary Road got a Best Drama nomination even though other groups had largely ignored it).

Though Empire of Light looks on paper like an obvious awards contender—it is a social-issue drama made by the director of American Beauty and 1917, shot by beloved DP Roger Deakins, starring one of her generation’s finest performers, and set inside a seaside movie theater—critics have been trashing it since the fall festivals. Good for the HFPA for not buckling under pressure to dismiss the film.

Snub: Danielle Deadwyler

Image via MGM

Till premiered in October at the New York Film Festival to stronger-than-expected reviews that unanimously praised Danielle Deadwyler (The Harder They Fall) for her heart-rending turn as Mamie Till-Mobley. Deadwyler won the Gotham Awards’ gender-neutral lead acting category, beating Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, and Brendan Fraser. Not only did a nomination from the HFPA seems guaranteed, but Deadwyler stood a decent chance of winning, especially since one of her main competitors at the Oscars, Yeoh, is categorized at the Globes as a Comedy/Musical Lead.

Don’t take Deadwyler off your ballot just yet. Past years suggest that shocking snubs only make a performance more visible. A miss this early in the season could be a cue for MGM to ramp up its campaign. Expect Till to start making more noise as other awards groups become eager to compensate for the HFPA’s glaring omission.

Surprise: Ana de Armas

Image Via Netflix

Almost as shocking as Deadwyler missing the Best Actress shortlist is Ana de Armas getting in! Andrew Dominik’s highly experimental, surreal retelling of Marilyn Monroe’s life didn’t exactly get a warm reception when it dropped on Netflix in September. Viewers and critics took issue with what they felt was an exploitative depiction of the doomed icon, and there’s also the talking fetus of it all.

Nevertheless, de Armas’ performance garnered positive reactions. Blondeis a challenging but by no means worthless viewing experience. Nominating its lead is certainly an inspired choice, as well as a rebuke to those who feel the HFPA only goes with what’s popular.

Snub: All the Women Talking

Image via United Artists Releasing

The HFPA shutting out Women Talking, a chamber drama about sexual abuse in a Mennonite colony, is by far the strangest thing about this year's Golden Globe nominations. In addition to falling short of Drama and Director, for which many predicted it, Women Talking didn’t get a single acting nod. Jessie Buckley and Claire Foy have for months seemed like locks, and while you could get away with doubting the double-nom, neither getting in was unthinkable. It’s safe to say no one predicted the Globes’ Supporting Actress lineup with a hundred-percent accuracy this year.

The synergistic effect of missing three categories and what seemed like four no-brainer nominations makes Women Talking the HFPA’s most shocking omission this year. Granted, the film got nods for Screenplay and Score, but that’s not a good showing for a film many felt after the fall festivals would be a major contender across the board. And with such a meager haul, you have to wonder how formidable it is in Screenplay (the Globes don't divide Adapted and Original) against four movies that have Picture and acting noms.

Surprise: Dolly de Leon

Dolly de Leon’s nomination for Triangle of Sadness may surprise some, but it makes complete sense to those who’ve been rallying around her performance for months. Though she’s been considered a wild card thus far, the HFPA’s bold move to recognize her work should finally prove she’s not as much of a dark horse as naysayers think. De Leon got in over Hong Chau (The Whale), who many are still predicting for an Academy Award nomination, and Women Talking duo Buckley and Foy.

De Leon is essentially tasked in the final act with becoming the film’s lead, despite up to that point having not even three full minutes of screen time. It’s thrilling to watch the largely unknown actress take over the Palme d’Or-winning class satire with such brutal precision and impeccable comedic timing. Oscar and SAG, take note!

