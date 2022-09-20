After a series of unfortunate events, NBC announced that the Golden Globes are coming back to broadcast television in 2023 as part of the awards season. The event will air live coast-to-coast on NBC and Peacock in early January. In an official press release, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Dick Clark productions celebrated the event’s 80th anniversary and (vaguely) addressed past controversies of the event, saying that they “recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change”.

It’s no secret that the Golden Globes have frequently made viewers and industry members scratch their heads when it came to their standards to select a potential nominee. Oftentimes, their curious methods led to needlessly awkward situations; one such moment includes the committee's choice to put horror movie Get Out in the Best Comedy or Musical category, but it wasn't limited to that. Who could forget that weird episode in which HFPA members were treated to an all-expense-paid trip to Las Vegas and a private Cher concert by Sony — and then the poorly reviewed musical Burlesque and comedy The Tourist somehow ended up earning Best Movie nominations at the event.

All of that pales in comparison to a 2021 report that revealed the HFPA – the committee that votes in all categories – had an astonishing number of zero Black members in its midst. This revelation prompted publicists to push their clients (A.K.A the stars that fill the front-row seats) not to attend the event in 2022, which in turn led NBC to cancel the event. According to the official press release, the 2023 Golden Globes are part of a one-year agreement “which allows the HFPA and DCP to explore new opportunities for domestic and global distribution across a variety of platforms in the future.” This could suggest that the Golden Globes is only returning for its landmark 80th event for old times’ sake, and then NBC will move on. NBC's decision to host the show is certainly a curious one after the problems of the past.

Image via NBC

The press release also made a point of underscoring the fact that 103 new members/voters were added to the HFPA ranks, and their introduction marks the first time that voters based outside the U.S. have been added to the voting pool. In early 2021, the HFPA Board committed themselves to having at least a 13% Black membership. Combined with the current HFPA membership, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern.

Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA, celebrated the return of the event to NBC, and stressed that change is an important part of HFPA policy moving forward:

"We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the ‘Party of the Year’ for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return. It’s great to be back at the Beverly Hilton for the must-see celebration recognizing the best in film and television. The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency."

The Golden Globes nominees across film and TV categories will be announced on December 12.

NBC will broadcast the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10 and you will also be able to stream it on Peacock. But the big question is how much of Hollywood will actually attend the show.