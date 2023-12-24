The Big Picture The new "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement" category at the Golden Globe Awards reaffirms the ceremony's irrelevance.

The category's focus on big-name, high-grossing films is condescending and diminishes the artistry of the nominated blockbusters.

The Golden Globes continue to struggle with diversity and representation, with only one person of color among the six nominees for Best Director.

In some ways, the nominations for the 81st Golden Globe Awards did seem like a breath of fresh air compared to the dismal nomination choices of past years. For ages, the beleaguered awards fixture has been a punchline for inexplicable nominations that seemed to emphasize star power over anything else. Remember when The Tourist was nominated for Best Picture - Musical or Comedy? How about when the 2005 edition of the ceremony nominated the remake of The Producers for Best Picture - Musical or Comedy? Then there was the 74th Golden Globe line-up for Best Picture - Musical or Comedy, which placed La La Land and 20th Century Women alongside titles like Florence Foster Jenkins and Deadpool. Most notably, of course, there are the long-standing criticisms of the Golden Globes and its perceived exclusion of works by people of color.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards had as low of a bar as you could hurdle in terms of providing “progress," but at least certain nominations like Alma Pöysti scoring a Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy nomination for her work in Fallen Leaves certainly seemed like a welcome departure from the ceremonies norms. However, this edition of the Golden Globes (the first to be produced exclusively under the new owners of this ceremony, Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries) still drudged up understandable grumbles with its newest category, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Dedicated to recognizing the highest-grossing movies of the year, this category was clearly meant to get people to watch the ceremony because Marvel and Illumination movies were nominated. Instead, all it's done is reaffirm that the more things change, the more they stay the same. The Golden Globes are still an irrelevant institution putting big names above all else.

What Got Nominated in the Golden Globes' "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement" Category?

The first-ever nominees in this category are, in alphabetic order, Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. These are all among the highest-grossing features of 2023 domestically (amusingly, the reviled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania made more than Eras and Dead Reckoning, but got excluded), with the only qualifications for nomination presumably being…money. Movies that are already on everyone’s radar got another boost in profile thanks to this new Golden Globes category, which has already proven so controversial that folks associated with this ceremony have had to go out and do damage control over it.

Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne explained to Vanity Fair just a few days after the nominations were announced that the thought process behind this category was to acknowledge "how movie theaters are kept alive —by the fans who go to see films on the big screen— and we felt there was a need to recognize those movies as well.” There's already something weird about this statement, especially since the perspective of the Golden Globes on "big" hit movies is incredibly U.S.-centric. Among the ten biggest movies of the year globally were Chinese blockbusters like The Wandering Earth 2 while action-packed titles from India like Jawan also brought lots of people to the theater. For some reason, though, they didn’t get into this category, just American blockbusters starring folks that Americans are presumed to immediately recognize, like Taylor Swift.

Hoehne further goes on to note that the films chosen for this category were selected because of their "quality" instead of just the money they pulled in, though, obviously, box office figures had to play some role in the proceedings. You can’t just submit Passages into this category and then expect it to get nominated! Hoehne also remarked how she hopes that “those fans out there…tune in and will watch their favorite stars on TV to see them being recognized and awarded.” The underlying need for this category is made apparent by this comment: the Golden Globes need viewers. They need to be seen as relevant again. The new team in charge of this ceremony determined that the key way to do that would be to create a category where Marvel and Taylor Swift movies can get nominated.

It's a baffling decision on several levels, including that it’s doubtful die-hard Keanu Reeves fans or Swifties will be suddenly tuning in live to the Golden Globes just to see these titles compete in one category. That’s not how folks in the age demographics that go out and see The Eras Tour consume television anymore. Plus, this category reeks of condescension to the artistry of the nominated blockbusters. Many of the films nominated in this category, especially Barbie and Spider-Verse, were among the best movies of 2023 period, they were terrific artistic accomplishments. Why should they have part of their Golden Globes presence be defined by monetary gains? The whole category feels patronizing to the folks who put their blood, sweat, and tears into titles like Dead Reckoning to just quarantine them off into their own category. They’re only good for potentially boosting the Golden Globes ratings up by a few points, not for being recognized as movies in the categories that have always been part of this ceremony. What an insulting way to treat superb movies that brought countless people to theaters in 2023!

The Golden Globes Prioritize Ratings Over Artistry and Diversity

Today, the Golden Globes are owned by a new company (the Hollywood Foreign Press Association no longer has ties to this show) while the ceremonies awards body has been radically expanded. The folks behind the current incarnation of this show would love to proclaim these moves mean that the ceremony has moved past the days of nominating The Tourist, Red, Alice in Wonderland, and Burlesque all in the same Best Picture category. However, this Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category at the 81st Golden Globes Awards reaffirms that the inherently irrelevant nature of the ceremony continues unabated. Similarly, the presence of one person of color among six nominees for Best Director at this ceremony, or only 25% of this year's 12 Best Picture nominees being headlined by PoC reflects that the racial erasure of this ceremony is also enduring. Despite all the PR bruhaha, the shortcomings of the Golden Globes are still abundantly clear.

When it comes to the problems specific to the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, the Golden Globes continue to strain to get as many big names to the ceremony as possible, and are a byproduct of the world they inhabit. The Golden Globes exist in a capitalistic society that determines the “worth” of something by its monetary value. This innate fact clarifies why the Globes are always pulling stunts to get celebrities to attend the ceremony, since that’s perceived as an easy way to get better ratings for advertisers. The emphasis capitalism places on “money equals good” also explains why the idea of a category dedicated just to cheering on movies that made lots of cash didn’t immediately get shot down.

Recent Hits Like 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and 'Drive My Car' Prove Western Audiences Enjoy Foreign-Language and Absurdist Films

Another wider capitalism-informed trend this Golden Globes category is emblematic of is the phenomenon of powerful movie and entertainment industry people needing to make lucrative blockbusters seem like underdogs. In March 2022, Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger (owner of the Regal Theatres chain, among other ventures) penned a cringe-worthy essay for Deadline complaining that the then-latest round of Oscar nominees were "out of touch" with the tastes of the public. Greidinger was especially incensed that Spider-Man: No Way Home didn't score a Best Picture nomination despite "ranking as the third-highest-grossing film of all time in North America." He then called for "reshaping the Academy so that it better represents the global film community as it is intended to.” This was the same ceremony where Drive My Car became the first Japanese film to secure a Best Picture Oscar nod, a movie that supposedly doesn’t “represent the global film community” like big blockbusters mass-marketed by studios.

Such rhetoric has become common in recent years, even as the general public has shown a willingness to embrace foreign-langauge films or unorthodox indies like Everything Everywhere All at Once theatrically. The heads of massive corporations want to create a perception of powerful movies actually being “underdogs” that “deserve” awards recognition simply because of their box office hauls. This is how you get categories like Box Office or Cinematic Achievement, which ultimately mean nothing. They condescend to the blockbusters they’re recognizing while reminding audiences that the darkest impulses of the Golden Globes endure no matter who owns it.

The Golden Globes Continue To Exclude Marginalized Voices

In January 2020, Honey Boy director Alma Har’el penned an insightful piece for Entertainment Weekly talking about how the 77th Golden Globe Awards failed to nominate any women in the Best Director category. In this essay, the writer notes that she was told by a fellow filmmaker there's barely any room for marginalized filmmakers to be represented in these categories. The films from such artists that get recognized are usually "the [films] that performed best at the box office ‘because then they can’t dismiss it.’” It’s a line that chillingly foreshadows something like the Box Office or Cinematic Achievement category, which just makes the subtext of awards being informed by money above all else plain text. At the end of this extraordinary piece of writing, Har’el declares that “the status quo will always protect itself by getting women and underrepresented filmmakers to play a game they can’t win. By making us believe that anything other than breaking into the white boys’ club is failure. It is up to us to feel differently and build a new world that celebrates us.”

You can change who owns the Golden Globes. You can change what network it airs on. You can bolster the voting body. But the Golden Globes are still a ceremony built on a history of excluding marginalized voices, emphasizing major stars, and highlighting box office hits above all else. This is the ceremony that has nominated David O. Russell for Best Director as many times as it's "let" women in this category. You can't just erase that track record with a few PR moves, especially when categories like Cinematic and Box Office Achievement indicate the star-hungry impulses of this ceremony are alive and well.

The Golden Globes have been a punchline for years and justifiably so. However, there’s also something else dangerous to them in how they reflect the toxicity of the American film industry. Even after so many scandals, many of them related to racial exclusion, CBS happily agreed to air the new incarnation of the Golden Globes —anything to keep a “good” promotional event for major movies and CBS programming afloat. As long as the Golden Globes exist in a film industry and capitalistic society that emphasizes money over the humanity of people, the harmful qualities of this ceremony will not cease. This Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category is just the latest way the Golden Globes are upholding the status quo for the privileged.

