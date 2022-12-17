There’s an element of award season that is entirely based on spectacle and performance. While it’s important to celebrate the best work of the year as a way of honoring the craft, pitting films against each other as a “horse race” isn’t really an instructive way to discuss cinema. That being said, the nature of competition invites more viewership and hopefully gets more casual viewers to watch films that they wouldn’t have otherwise seen. If more people are willing to watch The Power of the Dog and CODA because they are being portrayed as award-season rivals, then the Academy Awards are a small price to pay. That courtesy can’t be extended to the Golden Globes.

You certainly don’t have to like the Oscars. If you doubt the legitimacy of an award show that named Crash and Green Book as the best films in their respective fields, that’s completely understandable. That being said, the Academy has thousands of members that have worked in their careers and proven their merit. They are awards given to artists by their peers, and as a result, they have more value to the winners that receive them. By comparison, the Golden Globes are simply voted on by a murky group of under 100 journalists. It’s a voting body that is easily influenced and has resisted real change within its ranks to the point of ridiculousness.

However, studios have used the Golden Globes for decades as a way to promote their films during award season. It’s seen as the first step in the “Oscar cycle,” even though there are more legitimate award shows that aren’t given nearly as much attention. There’s a respected voting body that decides on the Independent Spirit Awards, the Broadcast Critics Choice Awards, and the individual branches of the Academy. However, the Golden Globes always have a buzzy show and attract a lot of famous people. Even though the Golden Globes plan to have another show this year with Jerrod Carmichael hosting, they’ve been irrelevant for a long time.

The Golden Globes Has Had Concerning Leadership

So who exactly decides on the Golden Globe winners? A small batch of journalists are screened award season films and shows by their distributors and are often given generous gifts from studios. It’s not too hard to imagine that the voters can be swayed to the point of corruption, as they have been frequently accused of. The most recent evidence of this was in 2020 when it was revealed that the critically derided Netflix comedy Emily the Criminal had received two nominations after 30 members of the HFPA's voting group were given an all-expenses trip to Paris by the studio.

The award shows themselves are more spectacle than tradition; the categories are limited to Best Picture and Series categories, multiple acting categories, and only a few “technical awards” like Best Director, Best Screenplay (which is not differentiated between Original and Adapted like the Oscars), Best Song, and Best Score. This ensures that average viewers will at least be able to recognize a face or tune that doesn’t require extensive knowledge of film. Although the Academy has been disrespectful towards some of its “technical categories” by not presenting them live in the past, they at least highlight the work of production designers, visual effects artists, and the other crew members whose crafts aren’t as easily explainable.

Their nominations themselves have invoked controversy in their own right. In 2010, the critically panned action film The Tourist received three nominations, despite not really being a comedy (at least not an intentional one). It was later revealed that Sony had paid for an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas for voters, including a concert with Cher. There were also blatantly excluding nominations for The Farewell and Minari in the category of Best Foreign Language Film; The Farewell is mostly an English-language film, and Minari is a film about the experiences of Korean immigrants. However, nominating these films in the “Best Foreign Language Film” category meant they couldn't earn Best Picture nominations.

The Golden Globes Have a History of Controversy

If their legitimacy itself is up in the air, it doesn’t help that the Golden Globe voters have been frequently accused of abusing their privileges. Brendan Fraser alleged in a 2018 GQ profile that the HFPA President Phil Berk had sexually assaulted him and that he had been subsequently blackballed from the industry. The HFPA’s internal investigation concluded that the assault had been a “joke” and did nothing about it; Berk was later forced to resign in 2021 after penning a blatantly racist essay criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement. Fraser has confirmed that he won’t attend this year’s ceremony (where he’s nominated for The Whale), but Berk is hardly the only member of the HFPA who's been involved in a scandal.

A 2021 report revealed that the Golden Globes had consistently denied opportunities for Black members to join, prompting several studios to boycott the awards. While the HFBA made a highly publicized attempt at reforming its structure and leadership, but only made empty statements about its commitment to change. Several stars, including Tom Cruise (who had won awards three times for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia), sent back their trophies in protest. The 2021 ceremony tried to clear up the controversy by having co-host Amy Poehler address the issue, but it was essentially a public relations maneuver to get ahead of the outcry.

When it was concluded that their changes were not sufficient, the Golden Globes were held as a private ceremony in 2022 with little recognition. It would have been a satisfying, quiet death for an otherwise meaningless award show, but due to yet another deal with a broadcaster, the Golden Globes will return this year. The prospect of Carmichael, a Black, openly gay comedian known for his progressive opinions, is certainly a step forward, but a slightly reformed voting process and membership structure does not earn the Golden Globes the right to come back. This show never should have had any relevance in the first place, and hopefully, those that love filmmaking will finally make a difference and simply not tune in.