The Big Picture Jo Koy's hosting of the 81st Golden Globes was a disaster, filled with lame jokes and awkward moments.

The presence of talented presenters and entertaining moments without a host proved that hosts are unnecessary at award shows.

Award shows should prioritize celebrating television and movies, not focusing on hosts — who often detract from the true purpose of the event.

In the Bill Carter book The War for Late Night, an anecdote is recounted from Jay Leno about how long it took him into his The Jay Leno Show stint to realize this primetime program was doomed. Leno's response? "About 10 minutes." A similar phenomenon likely occurred to Jo Koy as he stood up at the start of the 81st Golden Globes Awards and began delivering his monologue jam-packed with tepid jokes. The moment he delivered a string of Barbie jokes that focused on him being “attracted to a plastic doll” and making fun of the looks of lady character actors, the room just went cold. It was staggering to consider that one could be talking about Barbie, which celebrated the imperfections of humanity, and decided jokes mocking women were a great comedic route to go, but that’s just what Koy did.

The whole monologue was a nightmare, complete with Koy tittering away at his lame jokes, constantly trying to shift blame away from his weak punchlines ("Some I wrote, some other people wrote!"), and berating the audience for not laughing hard enough at his jokes. The Golden Globes are thought of, in PR terms, as a loose party where everyone drinks and occasionally swears. What was loose about Jo Koy sweating profusely as he rattled off tired jokes about Oppenheimer's runtime? It was a disaster of a monologue that didn’t make any sort of exciting case for the Golden Globes coming back from the dead. It was also another reminder that the Golden Globes, like nearly all award shows, really don’t need hosts.

The 81st Golden Globes Had Plenty of Amusing Stars Without a Host

What was extremely frustrating about Jo Koy’s work as a host of the 81st Golden Globes was that it wasn’t like all famous folks who came up to the stage to deliver banter were all bombing. The three leads of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, for instance, came out and did an amusing bit involving the Best Screenplay category with an introduction written by studio executives. It was extremely hysterical (especially Daniel Kaluuya’s stern delivery of each of his intentionally stilted lines), while Andra Day and Jon Batiste had lots of fun and easygoing chemistry together presenting another category. Watching the latter duo bond over video game music was an incredibly wholesome sight that made for an entertaining transition into another Golden Globes category.

Who needs a host when you have such amiable entertainers on hand introducing a bevy of major categories? The 81st Golden Globes would’ve still had lots of famous faces talking to the camera and delivering memorable gags if there had been no host and just the various awards presenters. Having Jo Koy return sporadically after his dreadful monologue for quick dumb jokes only reinforced how superfluous he was to the entire show. His schtick just ate up time that could’ve gone to the presenters of individual categories! Let these presenters drive the star power and rhythm of the show, not a solitary comedian that the production’s structure must bend over backward to accommodate.

Let’s not mince words: the major award shows, especially one as controversial as the Golden Globes, are primarily just ways for rich people to give each other trophies and act like real-world horrors like the destruction of Gaza aren’t happening outside Los Angeles. However, in an ideal world and in their best moments, award shows like the Academy Awards offer a chance for underseen art and scrappy artists to get seen by the masses. They can also allow viewers to appreciate the wide breadth of cinematic accomplishments in the last 12 months. Having a single host that a program like the Golden Globes centers around undercuts that lofty potential. Rather than being a show focused on art or a variety of artists collaborating to make something better, it’s a showcase for Jo Koy, Ricky Gervais, Amy Schumer, Jimmy Kimmel, or other wealthy members of the entertainment industry.

The Gervais era of hosting Golden Globes ceremonies was an especially egregious example of this phenomenon. The entire aesthetic of an awards show that was already a punchline was further run into the ground by the performer’s “edgy” comedy that “somehow” always circled back to mocking women, LGBTQIA+ folks, or anyone who tries to have an opinion about politics. Rather than pointing out the emptiness of an event like the Golden Globes or striking a blow for the little, the Gervais hosting gigs just came off like an old man yelling at a cloud. These shows want to have “edgy” hosts that can, in theory, provide self-awareness about Hollywood’s flaws, but all they end up doing is picking economically privileged comedians who reinforce how detached the entertainment industry is from the real world. Why on Earth should these ceremonies have a host if somebody like Ricky Gervais is the best these things can do for a ringleader? The innate irrelevance of the Golden Globes just felt doubly apparent watching the “hysterical” hosting antics of folks like Gervais and Koy.

Other Award Shows Do Just Fine Without Hosts!

Close

The strangest part about modern Golden Globe ceremonies being so committed to hosts is that, for much of the history of these awards shows, they didn’t have a host! Gervais hosting the 67th installment of this ceremony marked the first time in 14 years that there even was a Golden Globes host. Meanwhile, the first 38 iterations of the Golden Globes got along perfectly well without one. Similarly, the Screen Actors Guild awards manage to survive each year without a host while, most importantly, the Oscars also kept on chugging even without a traditional host for three recent ceremonies. The 91st and 92nd Oscars especially excelled without a host bogging down the proceedings with a lengthy monologue delivering jokes about the nominated movies everyone's heard a thousand times before.

The 91st Academy Awards began immediately with Brian Tyree Henry and Melissa McCarthy introducing a category that was especially such a welcome relief from years past that got bogged down in Neil Patrick Harris' magic tricks and Seth MacFarlane nonsense. Tragically, the Academy Awards opted to return to hosts with the 94th Academy Awards anchored by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes. Watching these hosts mock The Last Duel for being unseen, making tired jabs at the runtime of The Power of the Dog, or Hall getting reduced to just being horny were such eye-roll-worthy developments. Why go back to these shenanigans? The 93rd Academy Awards were riddled with problems, sure, but not having a host wasn't one of them!

Time and time again, hosts at the Oscars or the Golden Globes prove more of a hindrance than anything else, especially modern hosts who pause the show for big set-pieces meant to go “viral,” like Tracy Morgan “fainting” at the Emmys or the “We Saw Your Boobs” song at the Oscars. All those stunts just distract from the art and everyday craftspeople who should be front and center in this show! On top of everything else, hosts for these things (especially the Oscars) used to reflect performers that everyone knew, legends who defined pop culture. In eras where there were only a handful of TV channels, radio stations, and true-blue "movie stars," it made sense to hinge an award ceremony around Bob Hope or Johnny Carson. Everyone knew who they were, their ubiquity at a single award ceremony reflected their ubiquity in the world writ large. But in an age where pop culture is more confined to an endless array of smaller niches, a single host in 2024 can no longer fit that bill. It’s better to lean on category presenters (each of whom can cater to a different kind of cinema/television storytelling) rather than try and act like Jimmy Kimmel or Ricky Gervais are the second coming of Billy Crystal.

Award Shows Need to Emphasize Television and Movies, Not Hosts

The greatest moment at the Oscars in the 21st century emanated not from a wry quip during a host’s opening monologue, but from a montage. At the 90th Academy Awards, a montage was presented celebrating cinema as a grand art form. Everything from Fantastic Mr. Fox to The Philadelphia Story to Bicycle Thieves was represented here, while masterful editing created incredibly graceful transitions from movies as wide-ranging as Life of Pi to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Deeply moving tributes to deceased artists like River Phoenix and Anton Yelchin reminded viewers of how cinema allows the greats to never really die, while the presence of comedies like Austin Powers and The Great Dictator alongside titles like Days of Heaven was a powerful affirmation of how great cinematic storytelling can come in any genre. It was a beautiful celebration of the movies in every respect and just the thing these award shows need more of.

The Golden Globes, the Oscars, and all these pop culture award shows need to realize that it’s the movies that get people tuning into this stuff year after year. Lean into that. Lean into how much affection people have for cinema and let montages of outstanding filmmaking or category presenters with such enthusiasm for the world of cinema guide the ebb and flow of your ceremonies. This should be a night, ideally, for appreciating what cinema can do. The cinematic landscape of 2023 provided masterpieces ranging from Past Lives to Trenque Lauquen to Barbie to Kokomo City and so much in between. This should be a night of celebration that instills in viewers the same sense of wonder and joy over the medium of film that the special montage at the 90th Academy Awards communicated so beautifully.

Alas, Jo Koy’s work hosting the 81st Golden Globes provided a distraction from all that potential and wonder. Once again, a major awards show got sidetracked and diluted by lame jokes and a sense of obligation to make sure these programs are defined so heavily by one celebrity. That shouldn’t be the case anymore. As the hostless Oscar ceremonies and other programs like the SAG Awards have shown, you don’t need a host to get an awards show to run smoothly. When people think back on these programs, they think of Parasite’s glorious Best Picture win or Robert Benigni spontaneously climbing on top of chairs to grab his Oscar. In the modern world, they rarely fondly reminisce on tedious Jimmy Kimmel or Ricky Gervais zingers. Let these award shows be all about the movies and especially the working-class artists who make them, not concentrated around a host. Even if going without a host produces speedbumps, it’s doubtful a hostless Golden Globes would produce anything worse than Jo Koy’s flat jokes at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.