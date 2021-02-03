Awards season has begun! And what a weird season it will be.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is at it again. The 2021 Golden Globes nominations were announced today, kicking off what’s sure to be one of the oddest awards seasons in recent memory. Indeed, due to the pandemic, the number of films eligible plummeted, but the awards season deadline was also extended through the end of February – meaning movies destined to win these awards will technically have been released in both 2020 and 2021.

Every year folks wonder why the Golden Globes are still a thing, and honestly, they’re not wrong. The HFPA is a secretive, small, somewhat strange voting body that has a reputation for being wooed by celebrity access. In truth, the Golden Globes have zero overlap with the Oscars, but the impact they can have is Oscar voters watching the ceremony and being influenced by the various acceptance speeches of the winners.

Honestly the best/only good part about the Golden Globes is the ceremony itself, and this year that’s going to be very different. The Globes are traditionally a boozy party, and that atmosphere is reflected in the tone of the proceedings. This year, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be hosting the telecast live from separate coasts – Fey in New York and Poehler in Los Angeles. It has not yet been revealed if any nominees will be in attendance in either location, and no doubt the Oscars (which will be held April 25th) will be looking to the Globes to see how their telecast proceeds.

As for who was nominated, well let's start with the good news. In what will hopefully be a reflection of the Oscars, three of the five nominees for Best Director were women. Chloe Zhao (Nomadland), Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), and Regina King (One Night in Miami) all scored Best Director nominations alongside David Fincher (Mank) and Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7).

On the Drama side, the Best Picture nominees include Nomadland, Mank, Promising Young Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and in a slight surprise, the Anthony Hopkins film The Father. The acting nominees were also pretty expected, with frontrunners Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, and Frances McDormand all securing nominations while it was also nice to see Riz Ahmed and Carey Mulligan recognized.

Few and far between is Warner Bros.' late entry Judas and the Black Messiah, which won't be released until this month but was pegged as a latecomer to the awards race. It picked up a Supporting Actor nom for Daniel Kaluuya but that's it. Will Oscar follow suit? The film premiered at Sundance this week to solid reviews, especially for LaKeith Stanfield and Kaluuya's performances, so we'll see.

Speaking of Warner Bros., Jared Leto picked up a Supporting Actor nomination for the recently released on HBO Max film The Little Things. So, that's a thing that happened.

And on the Musical or Comedy side, the Globes got downright chaotic. Kate Hudson was nominated for Best Actress for a movie called Music, which was also nominated for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy despite no one knowing what in the world it is. Indeed, the film was written and directed by Sia and doesn't get released in the U.S. until February 10th. And the only acting nomination from the star-studded musical The Prom went to... James Corden? Suure!

In all honestly I was thrilled to see Andy Samberg nominated for Palm Springs and only wish Cristin Milioti were nominated from that film as well, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm picked up acting noms for both Sacha Baron Cohen and Maria Bakalova while Anya Taylor-Joy was rightfully nominated for Emma.

On the TV side, the Globes continue to love new series with a blissful nomination for Netflix's Emily in Paris as well as Lovecraft Country and Ratched, while they also couldn't ignore critical faves like Ted Lasso, Perry Mason, and Schitt's Creek.

Check out the full list of 2021 Golden Globes nominees below. The ceremony airs live on February 28th on NBC.

Movies

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

THE FATHER (Trademark Films; Sony Pictures Classics)

MANK (Netflix; Netflix)

NOMADLAND (Highwayman / Hear/Say / Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures)

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN (LuckyChap Entertainment / FilmNation Entertainment; Focus Features)

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 (Marc Platt Productions / Dreamworks Pictures; Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

VIOLA DAVIS MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

ANDRA DAY THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY

VANESSA KIRBY PIECES OF A WOMAN

FRANCES MCDORMAND NOMADLAND

CAREY MULLIGAN PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

RIZ AHMED SOUND OF METAL

CHADWICK BOSEMAN MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

ANTHONY HOPKINS THE FATHER

GARY OLDMAN MANK

TAHAR RAHIM THE MAURITANIAN

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM (Four By Two Films; Amazon Studios)

HAMILTON (Walt Disney Pictures / RadicalMedia / 5000 Broadway Productions / NEVIS Productions / Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

MUSIC (Pineapple Lasagne Productions / Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment / IMAX)

PALM SPRINGS (Party Over Here / Limelight Productions; NEON / Hulu)

THE PROM (Netflix / Dramatic Forces / Storykey Entertainment; Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

MARIA BAKALOVA BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM

KATE HUDSON MUSIC

MICHELLE PFEIFFER FRENCH EXIT

ROSAMUND PIKE I CARE A LOT

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY EMMA.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

SACHA BARON COHEN BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM

JAMES CORDEN THE PROM

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA HAMILTON

DEV PATEL THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD

ANDY SAMBERG PALM SPRINGS

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

THE CROODS: A NEW AGE (DreamWorks Animation; Universal Pictures)

ONWARD (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

OVER THE MOON (Netflix / Pearl Studio / Glen Keane Productions; Netflix)

SOUL (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

WOLFWALKERS (Cartoon Saloon / Melusine; Apple / GKIDS)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE

ANOTHER ROUND (DENMARK) (Zentropa Entertainments; Samuel Goldwyn Films)

LA LLORONA (GUATEMALA / FRANCE) (La Casa de Producción / Les Films du Volcan; Shudder)

THE LIFE AHEAD (ITALY) (Palomar; Netflix)

MINARI (USA) (Plan B; A24)

TWO OF US (FRANCE / USA) (Paprika Films; Magnolia Pictures)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

GLENN CLOSE HILLBILLY ELEGY

OLIVIA COLMAN THE FATHER

JODIE FOSTER THE MAURITANIAN

AMANDA SEYFRIED MANK

HELENA ZENGEL NEWS OF THE WORLD

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

SACHA BARON COHEN THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

DANIEL KALUUYA JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

JARED LETO THE LITTLE THINGS

BILL MURRAY ON THE ROCKS

LESLIE ODOM JR. ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI...

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

EMERALD FENNELL PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

DAVID FINCHER MANK

REGINA KING ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI...

AARON SORKIN THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

CHLOÉ ZHAO NOMADLAND

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

EMERALD FENNELL PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

JACK FINCHER MANK

AARON SORKIN THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

FLORIAN ZELLER, CHRISTOPHER HAMPTON THE FATHER

CHLOÉ ZHAO NOMADLAND

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

ALEXANDRE DESPLAT THE MIDNIGHT SKY

LUDWIG GÖRANSSON TENET

JAMES NEWTON HOWARD NEWS OF THE WORLD

TRENT REZNOR, ATTICUS ROSS MANK

TRENT REZNOR, ATTICUS ROSS, JON BATISTE SOUL

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“FIGHT FOR YOU” — JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

Music by: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II

Lyrics by: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas

“HEAR MY VOICE” — THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

Music by: Daniel Pemberton

Lyrics by: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite

“IO SÌ (SEEN)” — THE LIFE AHEAD

Music by: Diane Warren

Lyrics by: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“SPEAK NOW” — ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI...

Music by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

Lyrics by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“TIGRESS & TWEED” — THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY

Music by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Lyrics by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Television

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

THE CROWN - NETFLIX (Left Bank Pictures / Sony Pictures Television)

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY - HBO (HBO / Afemme / Monkeypaw / Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television)

THE MANDALORIAN - DISNEY+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

OZARK - NETFLIX (MRC Television)

RATCHED - NETFLIX (Fox21 Television Studios)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

OLIVIA COLMAN THE CROWN

JODIE COMER KILLING EVE

EMMA CORRIN THE CROWN

LAURA LINNEY OZARK

SARAH PAULSON RATCHED

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

JASON BATEMAN OZARK

JOSH O'CONNOR THE CROWN

BOB ODENKIRK BETTER CALL SAUL

AL PACINO HUNTERS

MATTHEW RHYS PERRY MASON

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

EMILY IN PARIS - NETFLIX (Darren Star Productions / Jax Media / MTV Studios)

THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT - HBO MAX (HBO Max / Berlanti Productions / Yes, Norman Productions / Warner Bros. Television)

THE GREAT - HULU (Hulu / Civic Center Media / MRC)

SCHITT'S CREEK - POP TV (Not A Real Company Productions / Canadian Broadcast Company / Pop TV)

TED LASSO - APPLE TV+ (Apple / Doozer Productions / Warner Bros. Television / Universal Television)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

LILY COLLINS EMILY IN PARIS

KALEY CUOCO THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT

ELLE FANNING THE GREAT

JANE LEVY ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST

CATHERINE O'HARA SCHITT'S CREEK

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

DON CHEADLE BLACK MONDAY

NICHOLAS HOULT THE GREAT

EUGENE LEVY SCHITT'S CREEK

JASON SUDEIKIS TED LASSO

RAMY YOUSSEF RAMY

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

NORMAL PEOPLE - HULU (Hulu / BBC / Element Pictures)

THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT - NETFLIX (Netflix)

SMALL AXE - AMAZON STUDIOS (BBC Studios Americas, Inc / Amazon Studios)

THE UNDOING - HBO (HBO / Made Up Stories / Blossom Films/David E. Kelley Productions)

UNORTHODOX - NETFLIX (Studio Airlift / RealFilm)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

CATE BLANCHETT MRS. AMERICA

DAISY EDGAR-JONES NORMAL PEOPLE

SHIRA HAAS UNORTHODOX

NICOLE KIDMAN THE UNDOING

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

BRYAN CRANSTON YOUR HONOR

JEFF DANIELS THE COMEY RULE

HUGH GRANT THE UNDOING

ETHAN HAWKE THE GOOD LORD BIRD

MARK RUFFALO I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE

GILLIAN ANDERSON THE CROWN

HELENA BONHAM CARTER THE CROWN

JULIA GARNER OZARK

ANNIE MURPHY SCHITT'S CREEK

CYNTHIA NIXON RATCHED

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE

JOHN BOYEGA SMALL AXE

BRENDAN GLEESON THE COMEY RULE

DANIEL LEVY SCHITT'S CREEK

JIM PARSONS HOLLYWOOD

DONALD SUTHERLAND THE UNDOING

