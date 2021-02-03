The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is at it again. The 2021 Golden Globes nominations were announced today, kicking off what’s sure to be one of the oddest awards seasons in recent memory. Indeed, due to the pandemic, the number of films eligible plummeted, but the awards season deadline was also extended through the end of February – meaning movies destined to win these awards will technically have been released in both 2020 and 2021.
Every year folks wonder why the Golden Globes are still a thing, and honestly, they’re not wrong. The HFPA is a secretive, small, somewhat strange voting body that has a reputation for being wooed by celebrity access. In truth, the Golden Globes have zero overlap with the Oscars, but the impact they can have is Oscar voters watching the ceremony and being influenced by the various acceptance speeches of the winners.
Honestly the best/only good part about the Golden Globes is the ceremony itself, and this year that’s going to be very different. The Globes are traditionally a boozy party, and that atmosphere is reflected in the tone of the proceedings. This year, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be hosting the telecast live from separate coasts – Fey in New York and Poehler in Los Angeles. It has not yet been revealed if any nominees will be in attendance in either location, and no doubt the Oscars (which will be held April 25th) will be looking to the Globes to see how their telecast proceeds.
As for who was nominated, well let's start with the good news. In what will hopefully be a reflection of the Oscars, three of the five nominees for Best Director were women. Chloe Zhao (Nomadland), Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), and Regina King (One Night in Miami) all scored Best Director nominations alongside David Fincher (Mank) and Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7).
On the Drama side, the Best Picture nominees include Nomadland, Mank, Promising Young Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and in a slight surprise, the Anthony Hopkins film The Father. The acting nominees were also pretty expected, with frontrunners Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, and Frances McDormand all securing nominations while it was also nice to see Riz Ahmed and Carey Mulligan recognized.
Few and far between is Warner Bros.' late entry Judas and the Black Messiah, which won't be released until this month but was pegged as a latecomer to the awards race. It picked up a Supporting Actor nom for Daniel Kaluuya but that's it. Will Oscar follow suit? The film premiered at Sundance this week to solid reviews, especially for LaKeith Stanfield and Kaluuya's performances, so we'll see.
Speaking of Warner Bros., Jared Leto picked up a Supporting Actor nomination for the recently released on HBO Max film The Little Things. So, that's a thing that happened.
And on the Musical or Comedy side, the Globes got downright chaotic. Kate Hudson was nominated for Best Actress for a movie called Music, which was also nominated for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy despite no one knowing what in the world it is. Indeed, the film was written and directed by Sia and doesn't get released in the U.S. until February 10th. And the only acting nomination from the star-studded musical The Prom went to... James Corden? Suure!
In all honestly I was thrilled to see Andy Samberg nominated for Palm Springs and only wish Cristin Milioti were nominated from that film as well, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm picked up acting noms for both Sacha Baron Cohen and Maria Bakalova while Anya Taylor-Joy was rightfully nominated for Emma.
On the TV side, the Globes continue to love new series with a blissful nomination for Netflix's Emily in Paris as well as Lovecraft Country and Ratched, while they also couldn't ignore critical faves like Ted Lasso, Perry Mason, and Schitt's Creek.
Check out the full list of 2021 Golden Globes nominees below. The ceremony airs live on February 28th on NBC.
Movies
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
THE FATHER (Trademark Films; Sony Pictures Classics)
MANK (Netflix; Netflix)
NOMADLAND (Highwayman / Hear/Say / Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures)
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN (LuckyChap Entertainment / FilmNation Entertainment; Focus Features)
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 (Marc Platt Productions / Dreamworks Pictures; Netflix)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
VIOLA DAVIS MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
ANDRA DAY THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY
VANESSA KIRBY PIECES OF A WOMAN
FRANCES MCDORMAND NOMADLAND
CAREY MULLIGAN PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
RIZ AHMED SOUND OF METAL
CHADWICK BOSEMAN MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
ANTHONY HOPKINS THE FATHER
GARY OLDMAN MANK
TAHAR RAHIM THE MAURITANIAN
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM (Four By Two Films; Amazon Studios)
HAMILTON (Walt Disney Pictures / RadicalMedia / 5000 Broadway Productions / NEVIS Productions / Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
MUSIC (Pineapple Lasagne Productions / Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment / IMAX)
PALM SPRINGS (Party Over Here / Limelight Productions; NEON / Hulu)
THE PROM (Netflix / Dramatic Forces / Storykey Entertainment; Netflix)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
MARIA BAKALOVA BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM
KATE HUDSON MUSIC
MICHELLE PFEIFFER FRENCH EXIT
ROSAMUND PIKE I CARE A LOT
ANYA TAYLOR-JOY EMMA.
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
SACHA BARON COHEN BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM
JAMES CORDEN THE PROM
LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA HAMILTON
DEV PATEL THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD
ANDY SAMBERG PALM SPRINGS
BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
THE CROODS: A NEW AGE (DreamWorks Animation; Universal Pictures)
ONWARD (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
OVER THE MOON (Netflix / Pearl Studio / Glen Keane Productions; Netflix)
SOUL (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
WOLFWALKERS (Cartoon Saloon / Melusine; Apple / GKIDS)
BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE
ANOTHER ROUND (DENMARK) (Zentropa Entertainments; Samuel Goldwyn Films)
LA LLORONA (GUATEMALA / FRANCE) (La Casa de Producción / Les Films du Volcan; Shudder)
THE LIFE AHEAD (ITALY) (Palomar; Netflix)
MINARI (USA) (Plan B; A24)
TWO OF US (FRANCE / USA) (Paprika Films; Magnolia Pictures)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
GLENN CLOSE HILLBILLY ELEGY
OLIVIA COLMAN THE FATHER
JODIE FOSTER THE MAURITANIAN
AMANDA SEYFRIED MANK
HELENA ZENGEL NEWS OF THE WORLD
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
SACHA BARON COHEN THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
DANIEL KALUUYA JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
JARED LETO THE LITTLE THINGS
BILL MURRAY ON THE ROCKS
LESLIE ODOM JR. ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI...
BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE
EMERALD FENNELL PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
DAVID FINCHER MANK
REGINA KING ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI...
AARON SORKIN THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
CHLOÉ ZHAO NOMADLAND
BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE
EMERALD FENNELL PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
JACK FINCHER MANK
AARON SORKIN THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
FLORIAN ZELLER, CHRISTOPHER HAMPTON THE FATHER
CHLOÉ ZHAO NOMADLAND
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
ALEXANDRE DESPLAT THE MIDNIGHT SKY
LUDWIG GÖRANSSON TENET
JAMES NEWTON HOWARD NEWS OF THE WORLD
TRENT REZNOR, ATTICUS ROSS MANK
TRENT REZNOR, ATTICUS ROSS, JON BATISTE SOUL
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
“FIGHT FOR YOU” — JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
Music by: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II
Lyrics by: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas
“HEAR MY VOICE” — THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
Music by: Daniel Pemberton
Lyrics by: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite
“IO SÌ (SEEN)” — THE LIFE AHEAD
Music by: Diane Warren
Lyrics by: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
“SPEAK NOW” — ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI...
Music by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
Lyrics by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
“TIGRESS & TWEED” — THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY
Music by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
Lyrics by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
Television
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
THE CROWN - NETFLIX (Left Bank Pictures / Sony Pictures Television)
LOVECRAFT COUNTRY - HBO (HBO / Afemme / Monkeypaw / Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television)
THE MANDALORIAN - DISNEY+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
OZARK - NETFLIX (MRC Television)
RATCHED - NETFLIX (Fox21 Television Studios)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
OLIVIA COLMAN THE CROWN
JODIE COMER KILLING EVE
EMMA CORRIN THE CROWN
LAURA LINNEY OZARK
SARAH PAULSON RATCHED
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
JASON BATEMAN OZARK
JOSH O'CONNOR THE CROWN
BOB ODENKIRK BETTER CALL SAUL
AL PACINO HUNTERS
MATTHEW RHYS PERRY MASON
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
EMILY IN PARIS - NETFLIX (Darren Star Productions / Jax Media / MTV Studios)
THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT - HBO MAX (HBO Max / Berlanti Productions / Yes, Norman Productions / Warner Bros. Television)
THE GREAT - HULU (Hulu / Civic Center Media / MRC)
SCHITT'S CREEK - POP TV (Not A Real Company Productions / Canadian Broadcast Company / Pop TV)
TED LASSO - APPLE TV+ (Apple / Doozer Productions / Warner Bros. Television / Universal Television)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
LILY COLLINS EMILY IN PARIS
KALEY CUOCO THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT
ELLE FANNING THE GREAT
JANE LEVY ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST
CATHERINE O'HARA SCHITT'S CREEK
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
DON CHEADLE BLACK MONDAY
NICHOLAS HOULT THE GREAT
EUGENE LEVY SCHITT'S CREEK
JASON SUDEIKIS TED LASSO
RAMY YOUSSEF RAMY
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
NORMAL PEOPLE - HULU (Hulu / BBC / Element Pictures)
THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT - NETFLIX (Netflix)
SMALL AXE - AMAZON STUDIOS (BBC Studios Americas, Inc / Amazon Studios)
THE UNDOING - HBO (HBO / Made Up Stories / Blossom Films/David E. Kelley Productions)
UNORTHODOX - NETFLIX (Studio Airlift / RealFilm)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
CATE BLANCHETT MRS. AMERICA
DAISY EDGAR-JONES NORMAL PEOPLE
SHIRA HAAS UNORTHODOX
NICOLE KIDMAN THE UNDOING
ANYA TAYLOR-JOY THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
BRYAN CRANSTON YOUR HONOR
JEFF DANIELS THE COMEY RULE
HUGH GRANT THE UNDOING
ETHAN HAWKE THE GOOD LORD BIRD
MARK RUFFALO I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE
GILLIAN ANDERSON THE CROWN
HELENA BONHAM CARTER THE CROWN
JULIA GARNER OZARK
ANNIE MURPHY SCHITT'S CREEK
CYNTHIA NIXON RATCHED
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE
JOHN BOYEGA SMALL AXE
BRENDAN GLEESON THE COMEY RULE
DANIEL LEVY SCHITT'S CREEK
JIM PARSONS HOLLYWOOD
DONALD SUTHERLAND THE UNDOING
