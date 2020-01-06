Golden Globes Win for ‘1917’ Shakes Up the Oscar Race – ‘For Your Consideration’

0

On this week’s For Your Consideration, Collider’s awards experts Scott Mantz, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider recap the Golden Globes and update their Oscar predictions accordingly. Jeff thinks that following its Globes wins for Best Picture and Best Director, 1917 could be just the curveball that Oscar season has been waiting for to shake up the race late in the game. Sam Mendes‘ triumph over Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese and Parasite helmer Bong Joon-ho was considered a major upset that few awards bloggers foresaw, if any.

Meanwhile, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood took home Picture and Screenplay honors, cementing its frontrunner status as Oscar nomination morning approaches. Brad Pitt took home the Best Supporting Actor statue, as expected, and his fellow frontrunners Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger and Laura Dern all won as well. But with Taron Egerton beating out Eddie Murphy for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, is it time to start taking him seriously in the Oscar race? With Egerton coming on strong, is Robert De Niro suddenly vulnerable, or is The Irishman simply more likely to appeal to Academy members than HFPA voters?

The gang also talks about the ever-shifting Best Picture race, and the likelihood of Joker and Little Women cracking the field. It all depends on how many films are nominated for the big prize this year. One thing is for sure… 10 nominees would be close to impossible. So what does that mean for on-the-bubble movies like Knives Out and Ford v Ferrari, both of which took in more than $200 million worldwide? Clearly they’re both well-liked, but they’ll need a bunch of passion votes at #1 on the ballot in order to have a real chance. Of course, those are just two of several movies hoping to sneak into the race, including The Farewell and The Two Popes, so come back next week to watch Scott, Perri and Jeff make sense of the Oscar nominations.

Stay tuned to Collider for more details of the FYC Screening Series at ArcLight Cinemas, which has Booksmart and Portrait of a Lady on Fire on the horizon. You can also catch a clip from our 1917 Q&A in this episode, and the full interview should be up soon in case you weren’t able to attend that screening in person.

Thank you for helping us take For Your Consideration to the next level, and make sure to follow the gang on Twitter and Instagram at @MovieMantz, @PNemiroff and @TheInSneider. If you missed last week's episode, you can catch it right here. Until next time, we'll FYC-ya later!