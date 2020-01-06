2020 Golden Globe Winners: ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Dominates; ‘1917’ Upsets

0

The 2020 Golden Globes have arrived, and with it a night of festivities and awards that mark a significant signpost on the way to the Oscars. Given the shortened schedule this year, the Globes feel even more “relevant” as it relates to the Academy’s big night—Oscar voting is currently underway, so the winners/speeches tonight could have an effect on who’s choosing what.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s reputation is far from pristine, and sweeping nominations for movies like The Tourist play into the notion that they mostly just care about celebrities. Regardless, the show itself is a lot of fun to watch, and after last year’s crowning of Green Book and Bohemian Rhapsody served as a legit precursor to those films’ Oscar success, all eyes are on whether that was a fluke or if the Globes have more influence than we thought.

The big winner of the night was Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which won three awards in total including Best Screenplay for Quentin Tarantino, Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt, and Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical. Its status as a major Oscar contender remains steadfast.

But the big surprise was 1917, which not only upset with a win for Best Motion Picture – Drama, but also Best Director, with Sam Mendes beating out Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, and Bong Joon-ho. In the Best Drama category, the World War I film—which is conceived to look like one single shot—bested frontrunners Marriage Story and The Irishman. Now Globes voters are not Oscar voters, but still, the near complete shutout for those two Netflix movies has to hurt. Meanwhile 1917 is absolutely a bona fide Oscar contender, and given the Oscars’ tendency to award tech-centric filmmakers in Best Director, I maintain my feeling that Mendes could upset in that category.

The acting wins, however, played out pretty much as expected. Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor and Renee Zellweger won Best Actress in the Drama categories, solidifying their frontrunner statuses for the Oscars, while Laura Dern won Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story. But Taron Egerton—who has been on the awards circuit all year long following the spring release of Rocketman—upset in Best Actor, Musical or Comedy by beating out Leonardo DiCaprio and Eddie Murphy. That gives Egerton a leg up for a Best Actor Oscar nomination. Ditto Awkwafina, who won Best Actress, Musical or Comedy for her breakout dramatic turn in The Farewell (which is decidedly not a comedy).

Over on the TV side of things, HBO reigned supreme with four wins in total, including Best Limited Series for Chernobyl and Best Drama Series for Succession—both critically acclaimed shows. In the comedy categories, despite the Globes’ tendancy to award “the shiny new thing,” they thankfully did not pick The Politician. Instead, Fleabag won Best Comedy and Actress, while Hulu’s Ramy pulled an upset in Best Actor for star/creator Ramy Youssef. Netflix only scored one win, for Olivia Colman in The Crown.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Irishman

Joker

The Two Popes

Marriage Story

1917 – WINNER

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Knives Out

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Rocketman

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

The Farewell

Pain and Glory

Parasite – WINNER

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Les Misérables

Best Director – Motion Picture

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917 – WINNER

Todd Phillips, Joker

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Renée Zellweger, Judy – WINNER

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – WINNER

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina, The Farewell – WINNER

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette?

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Taron Egerton, Rocketman – WINNER

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Laura Dern, Marriage Story – WINNER

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen 2

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link – WINNER

The Lion King

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Thomas Newman, 1917

Hildur Guonadottir, Joker – WINNER

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman – WINNER

“Spirit,” The Lion King

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Stand Up,” Harriet

“Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry

The Politician

Fleabag – WINNER

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown

The Morning Show

Succession – WINNER

Big Little Lies

Killing Eve

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession – WINNER

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown – WINNER

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy – WINNER

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Loudest Voice

Chernobyl – WINNER

Unbelievable

Fosse/Verdon

Catch 22

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice – WINNER

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Christopher Abbott, Catch 22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon – WINNER

Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Toni Colette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Patricia Arquette, The Act – WINNER

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Henry Winkler, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl – WINNER