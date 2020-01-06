2020 Golden Globe Winners: ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Dominates; ‘1917’ Upsets

The 2020 Golden Globes have arrived, and with it a night of festivities and awards that mark a significant signpost on the way to the Oscars. Given the shortened schedule this year, the Globes feel even more “relevant” as it relates to the Academy’s big night—Oscar voting is currently underway, so the winners/speeches tonight could have an effect on who’s choosing what.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s reputation is far from pristine, and sweeping nominations for movies like The Tourist play into the notion that they mostly just care about celebrities. Regardless, the show itself is a lot of fun to watch, and after last year’s crowning of Green Book and Bohemian Rhapsody served as a legit precursor to those films’ Oscar success, all eyes are on whether that was a fluke or if the Globes have more influence than we thought.
The big winner of the night was Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which won three awards in total including Best Screenplay for Quentin Tarantino, Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt, and Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical. Its status as a major Oscar contender remains steadfast.
But the big surprise was 1917, which not only upset with a win for Best Motion Picture – Drama, but also Best Director, with Sam Mendes beating out Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, and Bong Joon-ho. In the Best Drama category, the World War I film—which is conceived to look like one single shot—bested frontrunners Marriage Story and The Irishman. Now Globes voters are not Oscar voters, but still, the near complete shutout for those two Netflix movies has to hurt. Meanwhile 1917 is absolutely a bona fide Oscar contender, and given the Oscars’ tendency to award tech-centric filmmakers in Best Director, I maintain my feeling that Mendes could upset in that category.
The acting wins, however, played out pretty much as expected. Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor and Renee Zellweger won Best Actress in the Drama categories, solidifying their frontrunner statuses for the Oscars, while Laura Dern won Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story. But Taron Egerton—who has been on the awards circuit all year long following the spring release of Rocketman—upset in Best Actor, Musical or Comedy by beating out Leonardo DiCaprio and Eddie Murphy. That gives Egerton a leg up for a Best Actor Oscar nomination. Ditto Awkwafina, who won Best Actress, Musical or Comedy for her breakout dramatic turn in The Farewell (which is decidedly not a comedy).
Over on the TV side of things, HBO reigned supreme with four wins in total, including Best Limited Series for Chernobyl and Best Drama Series for Succession—both critically acclaimed shows. In the comedy categories, despite the Globes’ tendancy to award “the shiny new thing,” they thankfully did not pick The Politician. Instead, Fleabag won Best Comedy and Actress, while Hulu’s Ramy pulled an upset in Best Actor for star/creator Ramy Youssef. Netflix only scored one win, for Olivia Colman in The Crown.
Take a look at the full list of Golden Globe nominees below, which will be updated with the winners as they’re announced.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Irishman
Joker
The Two Popes
Marriage Story
1917 – WINNER
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER
Knives Out
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Rocketman
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
The Farewell
Pain and Glory
Parasite – WINNER
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Les Misérables
Best Director – Motion Picture
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917 – WINNER
Todd Phillips, Joker
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Renée Zellweger, Judy – WINNER
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – WINNER
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina, The Farewell – WINNER
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette?
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Taron Egerton, Rocketman – WINNER
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Laura Dern, Marriage Story – WINNER
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Frozen 2
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link – WINNER
The Lion King
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Thomas Newman, 1917
Hildur Guonadottir, Joker – WINNER
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman – WINNER
“Spirit,” The Lion King
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Stand Up,” Harriet
“Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry
The Politician
Fleabag – WINNER
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Television Series – Drama
The Crown
The Morning Show
Succession – WINNER
Big Little Lies
Killing Eve
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession – WINNER
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown – WINNER
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy – WINNER
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Loudest Voice
Chernobyl – WINNER
Unbelievable
Fosse/Verdon
Catch 22
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice – WINNER
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Christopher Abbott, Catch 22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon – WINNER
Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Toni Colette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Patricia Arquette, The Act – WINNER
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Henry Winkler, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl – WINNER