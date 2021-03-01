Welcome to another exciting year at the Golden Globes! Arriving just ahead of the Oscars and a few months after the Emmys, the 2021 awards season rolls on despite a two-month delay for the Golden Globes due to concerns over the coronavirus. This year's ceremony will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who are back for the fourth time to oversee one of the liveliest shows of the awards season. The 78th annual Golden Globes are also going bi-coastal this year. Fey will be hosting from The Rainbow Room in New York City, New York, while Poehler will host from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Among the frontrunners in the movie side of the 2021 Golden Globes is the late Chadwick Boseman for his staggering performance in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Carey Mulligan for her work in Promising Young Woman, the critically acclaimed Nomadland, as well as Sacha Baron Cohen, who's scored nominations in both the drama and comedy Best Actor in a Motion Picture categories for his performances in The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. As for television, Netflix's The Crown has nabbed numerous acting nominations thanks to the great performances from its Season 4 cast, while newcomers The Flight Attendant on HBO Max and Netflix's The Queen's Gambit are earning attention in the Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy and Best Limited Series categories, respectively.

Here, you'll find the complete list of winners from the 2021 Golden Globes. Make sure to keep this page open because we'll be updating the list as the night goes on.

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

The Father (Trademark Films; Sony Pictures Classics)

Mank (Netflix; Netflix)

Nomadland (Highwayman / Hear/Say / Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures)

Promising Young Woman (LuckyChap Entertainment / FilmNation Entertainment; Focus Features)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Marc Platt Productions / Dreamworks Pictures; Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Riz Ahmed (The Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Four By Two Films; Amazon Studios)

Hamilton (Walt Disney Pictures / RadicalMedia / 5000 Broadway Productions / NEVIS Productions / Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Music (Pineapple Lasagne Productions / Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment / IMAX)

Palm Springs (Party Over Here / Limelight Productions; NEON / Hulu)

The Prom (Netflix / Dramatic Forces / Storykey Entertainment; Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

WINNER: Rosamund Pike (I Care A Lot)

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Kate Hudson (Music)

Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)

Rosamund Pike (I Care A Lot)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma.)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

James Corden (The Prom)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Dev Patel (The Personal History of David Copperfield)

Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

WINNER: Soul (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Croods: A New Age (DreamWorks Animation; Universal Pictures)

Onward (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Over the Moon (Netflix / Pearl Studio / Glen Keane Productions; Netflix)

Soul (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Wolfwalkers (Cartoon Saloon / Melusine; Apple / GKIDS)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE

Another Round (DENMARK) (Zentropa Entertainments; Samuel Goldwyn Films)

La Llorona (GUATEMALA / FRANCE) (La Casa de Producción / Les Films du Volcan; Shudder)

The Life Ahead (ITALY) (Palomar; Netflix)

Minari (USA) (Plan B; A24)

Two of Us (FRANCE / USA) (Paprika Films; Magnolia Pictures)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Helena Zengel (News of the World)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Jared Leto (The Little Things)

Bill Murray (On the Rocks)

Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami...)

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

David Fincher (Mank)

Regina King (One Night in Miami...)

Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

WINNER: Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Jack Fincher (Mank)

Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton (The Father)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

WINNER: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste - Soul

Alexandre Desplat - The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson - Tenet

James Newton Howard - News of the World

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross - Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste - Soul

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

WINNER: “Io Sì (Seen)” — The Life Ahead

“Fight For You” — Judas and the Black Messiah

Music by: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II

Lyrics by: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” — The Trial of the Chicago 7

Music by: Daniel Pemberton

Lyrics by: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite

“Io Sì (Seen)” — The Life Ahead

Music by: Diane Warren

Lyrics by: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“Speak Now” — One Night in Miami...

Music by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

Lyrics by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“Tigress & Tweed” — The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Music by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Lyrics by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

The Crown - Netflix (Left Bank Pictures / Sony Pictures Television)

Lovecraft Country - HBO (HBO / Afemme / Monkeypaw / Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television)

The Mandalorian - Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Ozark - Netflix (MRC Television)

Ratched -Netflix (Fox21 Television Studios)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

WINNER: Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sarah Paulson (Ratched)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

WINNER: Josh O'Connor (The Crown)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Josh O'Connor (The Crown)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Al Pacino (Hunters)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

WINNER: Schitt's Creek - Pop TV (Not A Real Company Productions / Canadian Broadcast Company / Pop TV)

Emily in Paris - Netflix (Darren Star Productions / Jax Media / MTV Studios)

The Flight Attendant - HBO Max (HBO Max / Berlanti Productions / Yes, Norman Productions / Warner Bros. Television)

The Great - Hulu (Hulu / Civic Center Media / MRC)

Schitt's Creek - Pop TV (Not A Real Company Productions / Canadian Broadcast Company / Pop TV)

Ted Lasso - Apple TV+ (Apple / Doozer Productions / Warner Bros. Television / Universal Television)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

WINNER: Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Normal People - Hulu (Hulu / BBC / Element Pictures)

The Queen's Gambit - Netflix (Netflix)

Small Axe - Amazon Studios (BBC Studios Americas, Inc / Amazon Studios)

The Undoing - HBO (HBO / Made Up Stories / Blossom Films/David E. Kelley Productions)

Unorthodox - Netflix (Studio Airlift / RealFilm)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)

Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)

Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE

WINNER: John Boyega (Small Axe)

John Boyega (Small Axe)

Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)

Daniel Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)

