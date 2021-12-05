The historical anime Golden Kamuy is coming back for a fourth season. New promotional images, along with a teaser trailer have been released with the news.

The return of Golden Kamuy for a fourth season comes with several important changes to the production. For one, the anime will be changing studios. The first three seasons were created by Hitoshi Nanba at Geno Studios. The fourth season, however, will be created at Brain's Base and Shizutaka Sugahara will take over as chief director of the series. Brain's Base was established in 1996 and has produced many animes including Duel Masters King. Sugahara has worked on several previous Brain's Base Productions. Takumi Yamakawa will also be taking over as character designer for the series. Yamakawa has previously worked as animation director for five episodes of To Your Eternity.

Image via Brain's Base

Golden Kamuy is based on a manga by Satoru Noda. The story takes place during the Meiji Era in Japan, around the time of the Russo-Japanese War, and follows a character by the name of Saichi Sugimoto who is in pursuit of a large fortune. In his pursuit, Sugimoto, or the "immortal Sugimoto", finds a tattoo map leading to a large fortune. On his journey, he meets Ashiripa, a pure Ainu girl who joins him on his quest. The two fight for survival and for hidden treasure. As seen in the trailer, the series consists of a lot of action, adventure, and close calls.

No release date has yet been set for the fourth season of the Golden Kamuy anime. However, you can view the first three seasons on Crunchyroll. Dubbed versions of the series are also available for streaming on Funimation. You can check out the new trailer for season 4 below:

