Fans of the N64 probably remember hours spent sitting in front of the television playing through GoldenEye 007 (and fighting about who got to cheat and play as Oddjob). The 1997 game has now been brought back to life! Well, sort of. A YouTuber has created a version of GoldenEye 007 in Far Cry 5’s level editor. Finally, our dream of playing this game and going back to the Silo map, this time without the clunky aiming system, can live on.

Krollywood, the YouTuber who spent 1,400 hours recreating the iconic game, spoke with Kotaku about it. In a direct message, revealed that the recreation includes every level of the 90s game with the exception of the two bonus levels. Far Cry 5 isn’t the only game with the ability to edit levels but, for Krollywood, it is better because of its number of objects at your disposal. And it clearly worked out in all our favor because this version of GoldenEye 007 is hitting us right in the nostalgia.

Image via Nintendo

The first-person shooter game was one that captivated a generation for its revolutionary multiplayer deathmatch mode that set the standard for multiplayer games going forward. That the game also included inventive gameplay that required more stealth than earlier FPS games, certainly made an impression. GoldenEye was wildly popular, consuming the Nintendo 64 fans of the 90s, and it’s still considered one of the best games of all time, and certainly among the best movie-to-game adaptations ever.

In a Reddit comment, Krollywood said that the levels are available to play via arcade mode with Far Cry 5. You can look up the PSN username “Perfect-Dark1982.”

As a proper HD remaster of GoldenEye 007 or a next-gen console re-release seems more and more unlikely, this recreation is the next best thing. Now the question remains, what is the best gameplay mode? Our money is on The Man With the Golden Gun. You can watch an overview of the levels below, plus some comparisons with the original game courtesy of Kotaku:

Image via Nintendo/Ubisoft

Image via Nintendo/Ubisoft

Image via Nintendo/Ubisoft

