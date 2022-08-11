Ask any video game enthusiast to list the best titles from the late 90s and you’re bound to hear GoldenEye 007 ten times out of ten. The James Bond-inspired game defined a whole generation of players and game designers while also showcasing the potential of future releases for the next two decades. This is all documented in GoldenEra, a film that takes an in-depth look at the rise and fall of the innovative team behind the landmark game. Today, Cinedigm revealed exclusively to Collider that it has acquired the title and shared with us when you will be able to watch the documentary: It arrives on Digital and On Demand in just about two weeks, on August 23.

GoldenEye is, of course, based on the James Bond 1995 movie starring Pierce Brosnan, who played the iconic British spy before Daniel Craig took over the role. However, the Nintendo 64 video game became popular even among people who didn’t follow the film series. The title catapulted the popularity of 3D gaming and the first-person shooter style, not to mention its revolutionary graphics (for the time).

GoldenEra brings front and center the people who helped shape and lived through this cultural change in the gaming world. The documentary features interviews with Peer Schneider, Chief Content Officer at IGN, Robert Bowling, FMR Creative Strategist at Infinity Ward and face of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Mick Gordon, Music Composer on DOOM Eternal, Wolfenstein, and Prey – all of which are also huge titles in the first-person shooter genre.

RELATED: James Bond: Producer Barbara Broccoli Says 007 to be "Reinvented" For Future Films

In an official statement, Chief Content Officer at Cinedigm Yolanda Macias commented on the video game legacy of GoldenEye and why GoldenEra is such an important title for their catalog:

“Even two decades after its release, 'GoldenEye' still has a massive impact on modern-day gaming. There is so much for fans to love about this documentary. Whether you’re a fan of gaming, CONs, the 90s or James Bond, this film encapsulates that era so precisely and it brings on a nostalgia factor.”

Cinedigm premieres GoldenEra on August 23 on Digital and On Demand.

You can check out the official synopsis here: