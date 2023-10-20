The James Bond franchise was in a tough spot right before Pierce Brosnan made his debut as 007 in 1995’s GoldenEye. The previous two films in the series starring Timothy Dalton, The Living Daylights and License to Kill, had been a little too grim to court in the general audience that enjoyed seeing 007 movies. The six-year gap between License to Kill and GoldenEye was the longest period between movies in the series at that point, and EON feared that audiences would no longer be on board for a new Bond adventure. Thankfully, director Martin Campbell knocked it out of the park with a hip, modern take on the character that relaunched the series into one of its most successful runs. However, GoldenEye was not without its issues behind-the-scenes — a real conflict with the Russian military nearly shut down production on the film.

Why the Russian Militia Took Issue With the Production of ‘GoldenEye’

One of the most notable aspects about GoldenEye compared to previous films in the saga was its scope. The two Dalton films told darker, more intimate stories that reflected the more serious tone of Ian Fleming’s source material, and the films starring Roger Moore were much more tongue-in-cheek when it came to their action sequences. However, GoldenEye had to compete with many other vying titles within the action genre. Die Hard had essentially initiated a new renaissance for American action cinema, leading to a fruitful decade that saw the debut of many action classics. It was evident that if Bond was to become a worthwhile hero for this new generation of action movie fans, GoldenEye was going to have to raise the stakes for the series.

Campbell and MGM/UA Executive Vice President Jeff Kleeman had planned to make GoldenEye particularly authentic by shooting the film in St. Petersburg, according to the book by Edward Gross and Mark. A. Altman, Nobody Does it Better: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of James Bond. There were many key Russian locations in the film; the opening flashback sequence involved Bond and his partner Alec Trevelyan (Sean Bean) infiltrating a weapons facility that used to be under the control of the Soviet Union. After Bond is forced to leave Trevelyan behind, his former ally becomes embittered and turns into the film’s main villain. Although the rest of the film takes place after the Soviet Union has been dissolved (as it was in real life in 1991), Trevelyan is still attempting to use former Soviet weapons and facilities in order to access covert satellite technology. His goal is to use the Russian weapon to initiate a strike on London that will thrust the entire world’s economy into chaos.

Actually shooting in St. Petersburg made sense, as GoldenEye was intended to be a slightly more realistic film within the franchise. By acknowledging that times had changed and that the Soviet Union no longer existed, GoldenEye was able to feel like a more relevant Bond adventure that fit within the current political discourse. Shooting in Russia would have made this feel particularly authentic, but it wasn’t so easy for GoldenEye’s creative team. According to Kleeman via Nobody Does it Better, the film had prepared all of its permits and expected to have some level of security present when filming overseas. While seeing armed police officers wasn’t necessarily a big deal if the film was shooting in Los Angeles, he said that the film’s crew in Russia “had heavily armed military guys who traveled with us wherever we went.”

Kleeman explained that the film’s security issues came down to a conflict with the Russian mayor. Although the mayor had initially given the GoldenEye team the necessary permits needed to shoot in the area, he decided to increase the price after seeing the extent to which the film relied on its primary locations. Although Kleeman suggested paying $30,000 to cover the charges, the mayor, with the St. Petersburg militia, demanded a total of $3 million, threatening to kill "anyone who tries to roll film." Unfortunately, the additional costs would have made GoldenEye’s budget completely infeasible. Campbell had to use London sets to double for St. Petersburg after the incident with the Russian militia put the film five days behind schedule. However, Campbell was able to successfully build a St. Petersburg set back in London that looks virtually identical to the real city in the completed version of the film.

‘GoldenEye’ Is One of the Best Films in the James Bond Franchise

Even if it never ended up actually shooting in Russia, GoldenEye is one of the most important Bond films. Brosnan’s version of Bond felt like the perfect synthesis between the last two incarnations of the character; he had the same wry sense of humor as Moore but could deliver more mature moments like Dalton. Without ever becoming too grim or too silly, Brosnan’s Bond felt right at home with the other action heroes of the 1990s. GoldenEye kicked off a new era for the series that proved that Bond wasn’t merely a “relic of the Cold War” like Judi Dench’s M liked to refer to him.

What’s notable about GoldenEye’s Russian scenes in particular is that they don’t paint the country in an entirely negative light. It was important for Bond to move beyond the Cold War, which meant finding villains that weren’t related to Russia or the SPECTRE organization. Even if Bond was initially conceived as a character during the Cold War, GoldenEye adapted to a modern version of espionage. SPECTRE wasn’t scary anymore because the Soviet Union didn’t feel like a credible threat. However, a terrorist hell-bent on destroying the world’s financial institutions like Trevelayan was. This more realistic version of Bond’s rouges gallery continued in the film’s sequels — Tomorrow Never Dies’ Elliot Carver (Jonathan Pryce) was a crazed media mogul, and The World Is Not Enough’s Elektra King (Sophie Marceau) was a powerful oil baroness.

Although Brosnan’s Bond films diminished as they continued, GoldenEye was a cultural landmark that helped introduce a new generation to the character. The film’s legacy continues thanks to the legendary video game adaptation and Campbell’s return to the series with 2006’s Casino Royale. Even if they couldn’t shoot in Russia, the GoldenEye team ended up making a Bond classic.