The debate over what is the single best entry in the James Bond franchise is certainly a contentious one, as there are defenders for nearly every single entry in the series. While some fans may appreciate the broad, action-centric sensibilities of The Spy Who Loved Me or GoldenEye, others may enjoy the sillier, more over-the-top version of the character that is best embodied by You Only Live Twice or Live and Let Die. Although there are many film fans obsessed with the series who consider themselves to be experts, the only people who truly know the character like the back of their hand are those who have personally played 007. While he starred in five films that were generally very well received, Daniel Craig stated that Goldfinger is his favorite James Bond movie.

'Goldfinger' Changed the James Bond Franchise Forever

Close

Craig stated that the reason he enjoys Goldfinger so much is that it was the film in which ”Sean Connery became the James Bond that we know and love.” While both Dr. No and From Russia With Love were well-received films, they were essentially espionage adventures that just happened to feature Bond in them. Goldfinger identifies many of the key aspects of Bond as a character, such as his cheeky sense of humor, his womanizing nature, his desire to do good, and his peculiar relationship with the rest of MI6. The notion of Bond having exclusive gadgets, driving an Astin Martin, and pulling off death-defying stunts all had their origins in Goldfinger; it remains the film of Connery’s that is most often referred to by other forms of popular culture.

Craig’s admiration of Goldfinger is not entirely surprising, because for many years Connery was largely believed to be the greatest Bond ever. George Lazenby had starred in the excellent Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, but ended up leaving the role so that Connery could come back to star in Diamonds Are Forever. Roger Moore was very popular in the seven Bond films that he starred in, but many considered him to be far too silly to ever be taken seriously. Similarly, Timothy Dalton’s Bond films were regarded as being “too dark,” and Pierce Brosnan’s films were a bit too over-the-top to differentiate themselves from the other action movies that were dominating the box office in the 1990s. Ironically, Craig offered the first real sense of competition, as many have claimed that he is true to the original character that author Ian Fleming conceived of. While it’s easy to associate the broad charisma Connery has with the identity of Bond, Fleming originally wrote his protagonist as a dark, brooding anti-hero, which Craig brought to life perfectly.

'Goldfinger' Influences Daniel Craig’s Bond Films

Goldfinger is easily the most influential film in the Bond franchise, and its lasting impact is certainly evident within the five films that Craig starred in. Goldfinger introduces the idea of a truly monstrous villain who Bond feels personally motivated to defeat; in addition to being an egocentric capitalist with evil plans, Auric Goldfinger (Gert Fröbe) starts a feud with Bond after he murders his love interest. This was homaged perfectly in Casino Royale, as Bond’s desire to take down the terrorist financer Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen) grows even stronger as he begins to fall in love with Vesper (Eva Green). The thoughtful plot mechanics involving deceit and betrayal are what have made Goldfinger age so well as an action film; while any feat of visual effects will eventually be outdone by a subsequent sequel, Goldfinger forced the audience to get into Bond’s mind as he solved problems.

Goldfinger is the most overtly stylized entry in the Bond franchise, but many of the directors that Craig worked with also tried to take an auteur approach to the series. Martin Campbell crafted a gritty, post-9/11 action thriller with Casino Royale, and Sam Mendes explored the origins of Bond’s family in Skyfall. Given how critically and commercially successful they both were, it is possible that Casino Royale and Skyfall could inspire future Bond fans in the same way that Goldfinger inspired Craig.

Goldfinger is rent on Apple TV+ in the United States.

Rent on Apple TV+