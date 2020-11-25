The Clauses are back! After the 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles, we have been gifted with a sequel, the aptly named The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two. Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) reunites with the young Kate Pierce (Darby Camp) and travel to Santa's Village to try and stop a nefarious ex-elf (Julian Dennison) from ruining Christmas forever. But they aren't doing it alone — they're joined by Kate's potential new stepbrother Jack (Jahzir Bruno) and Mrs. Claus herself (Goldie Hawn) to save the day and spread some dang cheer!

I was lucky enough to speak with both Russell and Hawn as part of a Zoom press junket for The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two. If you didn't know, the two have been together since 1983, and their easy chemistry was simply a delight to witness — not to mention the fact that they Zoomed from matching easy chairs in front of a wonderful fireplace! Beyond my no-longer-secret desire that Russell and Hawn adopt me, I spoke with them about Hawn's love, respect, and heightening of the mythology behind Mrs. Claus, and Russell's humble thrill performing the blues with Darlene Love. I also asked the both of them just how many Christmas Chronicles we can expect in the future.

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two comes to Netflix November 25. Check out my full interview with Russell and Hawn below.

