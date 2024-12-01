The Netflix legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer released its critically acclaimed third season just a few weeks ago and, from the looks of it, the series is on track to get renewed for a fourth. For fans looking for another great David E. Kelley legal drama, Prime Video's Goliath is worth checking out. Just like The Lincoln Lawyer, Goliath centers around a complex and gifted lawyer. Billy Bob Thornton stars as Billy McBride, a former "big shot" lawyer who takes on cases that pit him against some of the most powerful entities in Los Angeles. The show ran for four seasons on Amazon from 2016 to 2021.

Like The Lincoln Lawyer, Goliath blends the typical legal and courtroom drama elements with more character-driven storylines. Both shows delve into themes of justice, corruption and power, while Goliath has a bit of a grittier tone, diving into Billy’s complex relationships and his complicated past. These elements, as well as the solid writing and talented cast, will resonate with fans of great character-driven legal dramas.

What Is 'Goliath' About?

Image via Prime Video

Goliath follows Billy McBride, a disgraced attorney who drinks too much — or, as he tells a new client in the pilot, he drinks just enough. Billy once was part of a powerful law firm, Cooperman & McBride, which he co-founded with then-friend and partner, Donald Cooperman (William Hurt). Now, he's a washed-up lawyer, taking cases wherever he can find them. That's when he is approached to take on a wrongful death suit against a whistleblower, who died in a mysterious boat explosion. The case happens to be against his former firm, which includes his ex-wife Michelle, (Maria Bello), further complicating things.

When Billy realizes someone is trying to sabotage him to get the case dropped, he goes all in. As Billy unravels the conspiracy of what happened, the case grows increasingly more dangerous, revealing a web of corruption and cover-ups at a huge corporation. However, Billy is not deterred and seeks justice, digging into his old bag of tricks as an attorney, reminding his former firm what a brilliant lawyer he still is, making for great dramatic twists and turns in the case.

Each season of Goliath centers on a different high-stakes case, as Billy becomes known for taking on seemingly unwinnable cases against huge powerful entities. Throughout the series, Billy goes head-to-head with Big Pharma, the gun lobby and the tech world. The cases in Goliath are all compelling and well-written, but the truly great moments come from the more character-driven storylines, like Billy's complicated relationship with his daughter, Denise (Diana Hopper) and how he grapples with a decision he made a long time ago that still haunts him to this day.

Billy Bob Thornton Is Supported by a Strong Supporting Cast

Close

In 2017, Thornton won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Drama for his portrayal of Billy McBride. He plays Billy with such a raw vulnerability as a man who still has the brilliance to be a great lawyer, but is haunted by his past. He has moments of levity that balance well with the darkness, making him feel authentic and easy to root for in his complex pursuit of justice. Although Goliath is anchored around McBride, the ensemble cast around him shines.

Nina Arianda is hilarious as the lawyer, Patty Solis-Papagian. Her comedic timing across from straight-man Billy makes them the perfect duo. Tania Raymonde delivers a compelling performance as Brittany Gold, a sex worker who Billy calls on to be his legal secretary. She's reluctant at first, but her loyalty to Billy leads her to find that she's more passionate about seeking justice than she thought. Hurt, as Donald Cooperman, is one of the creepiest characters in the show — and a testament to the actor's craft. He has a strange but menacing presence, intimidating those around him and communicating with an irritating clicker when he doesn't like what people are saying.